Alvin Gibbs Leads An All-Star Line-Up Of Punk Rock Rebels On Debut Album 'Your Disobedient Servant'

Formed by UK Subs and ex-Iggy Pop bassist Alvin Gibbs, the Disobedient Servants feature a core threesome of Gibbs on lead vocals and bass guitar duties, fellow UK Sub drummer Jamie Oliver and The Ruts' guitarist Leigh Heggarty. The group enlisted a host of supporting players for their debut album Your Disobedient Servant, including Brian James of The Damned, James Stevenson Gen X/Gene Loves Jezebel, Mick Rossi of Slaughter & The Dogs, Barrington Francis of The Saints, The Godfathers' Steve Crittall (who also co-produced) and more!

Reflecting Gibbs' key influences over five decades - 1977-style Punk rock, Glam rock and 1960's/70's Garage and classic rock 'n' roll - Your Disobedient Servant is sure to satisfy even the most demanding connoisseurs of punk rock fare. The album will be available on digipak CD, limited edition pink vinyl and digital starting March 13 courtesy of Cleopatra Records!

Track List:

1. Arterial Pressure

2. Ghost Train

3. Dumb

4. Camden Town Gigolo

5. Clumsy Fingers

6.

7. Back To Mayhem

8. Polemic

9. No!

10. Desperate Dave Is Dead

11. I'm Not Crying Now

