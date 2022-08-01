Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats – The Holiday Variant 25 City North American Tour Announced

Television personality, author, and Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown today announced Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats - The Holiday Variant tour is visiting more than 25 North American cities in 2022 during the holiday season.

Brown originated the live culinary variety show with his "Edible Inevitable," "Eat Your Science," and "Beyond The Eats" tours that have performed in 200-plus cities with more than 550,000 fans in attendance. His latest production kicks off in Greensboro, NC and mixes together science, music, food, and festive fun into two hours of pure entertainment.

Brown says fans can expect "more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices. Plus, you'll see things I've never been allowed to do on TV." Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown's shows. He warns, "Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers...think twice."

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer, and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America.

He is the host of Top 10 new Netflix Iron Chef reboot "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend." There are two James Beard awards with Brown's name on them in a drawer in his office, and somewhere in the world there's a coveted Peabody awarded for Good Eats that was stolen out of his car back in 2013.

Brown just released the long-anticipated fourth and final volume in the bestselling Good Eats series of cookbooks was an instant New York Times bestseller with 150 new and improved recipes accompanied by mouthwatering original photography, The Final Years is the most sumptuous and satisfying of the Good Eats books yet.

2022 TOUR SCHEDULE

November 16 Greensboro, NC Tanger Center

November 17 Roanoke, VA Bergland Center

November 18 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall

November 19 Baltimore, MD The Lyric

November 20 Lynn, MA Memorial Auditorium

November 22 Utica, NY The Stanley Theatre

November 23 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre

November 24 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

November 25 Akron, OH EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall

November 26 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

November 27 Newark, NJ NJPAC

November 29 Toledo, OH Stranahan Theater

November 30 Midland, MI Center for the Arts

December 1 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre

December 2 Appleton, WI Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

December 3 East Lansing, MI Wharton Center for Performing Arts

December 4 Bloomington, IN IU Auditorium

December 6 Des Moines, IA Civic Center

December 7 Springfield, MO Hammons Hall

December 8 Lincoln, NE Lied Center

December 9 Ft. Smith, AR Convention Center

December 10 Dallas, TX Music Hall at Fair Park

December 12 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre

December 13 Fresno, CA Saroyan Theatre

December 14 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theatre

December 16 Reno, NV Pioneer Center

December 17 Northridge, CA The Soraya

December 18 Tempe, AZ ASU Gammage

December 19 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

December 20 Costa Mesa, CA Segerstrom Hall