Altin Gün Shares New Single 'Su Siziyor'

GRAMMY® Award-nominated Turkish psych-folk innovators Altın Gün have shared their grooving new single, "Su Siziyor," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The track heralds the impending release of Altın Gün's eagerly anticipated new album, Aşk, arriving via ATO Records this Friday, March 31.

The album has already been met with significant international praise ahead of its release. MOJO was one of the first to weigh in with a four-star review in their new issue. Exclaim! said that Aşk "captures a band more comfortable roasting in the sweaty, late-night heat of their notoriously fiery concerts, and is imbued with that invigorating immediacy," while PopMatters praised the band for the way their music "plays up the psychedelic aspects of the Anatolian scene with ecstatic relish."

Rooted in antiquity yet blazing with contemporary relevance and vitality, Aşk includes such recently released tracks as the pulse-pounding "Rakıya Su Katamam" and the deeply atmospheric "Güzelligin On Para Etmez," both of which are available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

An exuberant return to the 70s Anatolian folk-rock sound that characterized Altın Gün's landmark first two albums, Aşk sees Altın Gün veering away from the electronic, synth-drenched sound of their critically acclaimed 2021 albums, Âlem and Yol, to capture all the infectious power and urgency of the Amsterdam-based band's famously propulsive live performances. Recorded using vintage equipment and techniques, the album's ten groundbreaking tracks all represent visionary new readings of traditional Turkish folk tunes, revealing how these ancient songs remain eternally resonant and ripe for reinterpretation.

Aşk also includes Altın Gün's dazzling reinvention of "Leylim Ley," a classic song of lost love and exile available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Recently named as "Today's Top Tune" by the influential KCRW, "Lelim Ley" features music composed by renowned Turkish musician, author, poet, and politician Zülfü Livaneli and lyrics written by the late Turkish novelist, short-story writer, poet, and journalist Sabahattin Ali (1907-1948).

Taken from Ali's 1937 short story, "Ses," "Lelim Ley" was joined by music composed by Livaneli in 1975 and has since been embraced as one of the most well-known and beloved songs among Turkish people everywhere.

"These songs have been covered so many times, always," says vocalist/keyboardist Merve Dasdemir.

"But not really in psychedelic pop versions," adds bassist Jasper Verhulst. "It's definitely connecting more with a live sound - almost like a live album. We, as a band, just going into a rehearsal space together and creating music together instead of demoing at home."

Renowned for their dizzyingly hypnotic live performances, Altın Gün will embark on a wide ranging EU/UK headline run in March 2023, with their biggest North American headline tour to date - including headline shows and appearances at such upcoming festivals as Floyd, VA's FloydFest (July 27) - getting underway July 12 at Pittsburgh, PA's Thunderbird and then traveling through early August.

Complete details and ticket information is available now HERE. Listen to the new single here:

ALTIN GÜN NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2023

JULY

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird

13 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

14 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

15 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

17 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

18 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre

19 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

24 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

25 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

27 - Floyd, VA - FloydFest *

28 - Washington, DC - The Howard

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

31 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

AUGUST

2 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

3 - Ottawa, ON - The Bronson Center

4 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Festival *

5 - Boston, MA - Royale

* Festival Appearance

