Alternative Rockers WHITEHALL Unveil New Single 'Lost And Found'

Brooklyn, NY (by way of Charleston, SC) indie rockers Whitehall have released a fresh new single titled "Lost and Found."

Whitehall says, "Lost and Found is one of the more pensive songs we have ever written. We almost wanted it to sound like it has a little dust on it, and our first experiment with a melodeon (we think thats what its called) serves to blow off some of that dust and bring the listener into the more upbeat outro feeling some mixture of warmth and unease all at once. It's both about ego loss and the struggle to reparent yourself as a new stage of life approaches fast."

The song comes on the heels of their recent stand-alone single "Shadow of Your Wall," and their Enci Records label debut, 'Maizy,' which was produced by Kevin Ratterman (My Morning Jacket, White Reaper).

The first leg of Whitehall's headline tour wrapped at the end of September, and leg two begins on October 26. Tickets for the shows are available Click Here.

Whitehall's ability to combine danceable beats with introspective themes is a testament to their talent and creativity. They have a way of inspiring both the body and the mind, leaving listeners feeling energized and empowered.

Having toured as direct support for Goo Goo Dolls in 2022, the band has also played shows with Arlie, The Sewing Club and more.

About Whitehall:

Whitehall is an indie rock four-piece band from Charleston, SC. Paddy McKiernan (vocals, guitar), Brennan Clark (bass), Davis Rowe (drums), and Avery Greeson (guitar) met while attending the College of Charleston and got their start writing songs in a dorm room. After four years spent in the South Carolina DIY scene playing house shows throughout the state, the band recorded their debut album, 'Ocean Fiction,' and embarked on their first tour on the East Coast with a live show that is at once frenetic and introspective.

In the years that followed, Whitehall recorded and released their sophomore effort 'Swordfish Catcher' and received praise and playlist placement from national publications like NPR, Alternative Press, and American Songwriter. This album saw their sound shift from bouncy, melody-laden indie, to something grittier, with distorted guitars and imaginative lyricism that more closely resembles acts like Pavement and Car Seat Headrest.

Whitehall Tour Dates:

Thursday, October 26 Boston, MA Red Room at Cafe 939

Friday, October 27 New York, NY Mercury Lounge

Saturday, October 28 Pittsburgh, PA Club Cafe

Sunday, October 29 Louisville, KY Zanzabar

Tuesday, October 31 Kansas City, MO miniBar

Wednesday, November 01 Denver, CO Lost Lake

Thursday, November 02 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court

Friday, November 03 Boise, ID The Shredder

Saturday, November 04 Portland, OR White Eagle Saloon

Sunday, November 05 Seattle, WA The Vera Project

Tuesday, November 07 San Francisco, CA Brick & Mortar Music Hall

Wednesday, November 08 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

Thursday, November 09 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room at House of Blues

Friday, November 10 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

Saturday, November 11. TBD

Sunday, November 12 OFF

Monday, November 13 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

Tuesday, November 14 Austin, TX 3TEN Austin City Limits Live

Wednesday, November 15 Dallas, TX Club Dada

Thursday, November 16 Tulsa, OK The Vanguard

Friday, November 17 St. Louis, MO Blueberry Hill Duck Room

Saturday, November 18 Indianapolis, IN LO-FI Lounge

Sunday, November 19 Lakewood, OH The Foundry

Photo: Nicole Mago