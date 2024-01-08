Alternative Rock Band The Lyricals Start 2024 Strong With A Roar To Negativity In 'Scoundrel Church'

Alternative rock band The Lyricals return with a powerful new single 'Scoundrel Church' in 2024.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Alternative Rock Band The Lyricals Start 2024 Strong With A Roar To Negativity In 'Scoundrel Church'

The Lyricals returned with the release of their new single 'Scoundrel Church' on Friday 5th January 2024.

The single is a Alternative Rock/Punk anthem offering heavy riffs and infectious rhythms alongside the band's flavour of introspective songwriting. The follows the successful release of 'Last Call' which saw the highest number of airplays in the band's history including Radio Lewes, Radio, Only Rock Radio and more. Following a hiatus from releasing music, The Lyricals are back with a strong bite in their most polished release to date.

The Lyricals are a dual-fronted rock band made up of Josh Bovington and Dino Mensano. Sharing a strong passion for music, the pair wasted no time learning how to produce their own music in Josh's bedroom armed only with one guitar, one keyboard, and an iPad. The band developed their own signature sound over time, drawing from their favourite artists across genres such as rock, synthwave, funk and electronic.

"We love so many different types of music, we end up bringing them all together in a crazy way!" Dino stated about their sound.

With 'Scoundrel Church' The Lyricals bring forward their new era of genre-bending rock and are gearing up nicely for their upcoming album 'The Big Ride' due to release later this year. There are exciting things coming from this duo, this is not a band to sleep on as we ride into this new year.

Drawing influences from a range of acts such as Foo Fighters, The Cribs, Muse and The Beach Boys, The Lyricals invite you all to join them on an epic ride to their upcoming album. With much more music in store for 2024, this is going to be the year for this up-and-coming duo.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
2024 NYC Winter Jazzfest Announces Final Lineup For 20th Anniversary Season Photo
2024 NYC Winter Jazzfest Announces Final Lineup For 20th Anniversary Season

NYC Winter Jazzfest has announced the complete list of artists to be featured at the 20th annual NYC Winter Jazzfest! Please mark your calendars for January 10-18, 2024.

2
Gaither Vocal Band To Release New Album, TV Special And DVD Photo
Gaither Vocal Band To Release New Album, TV Special And DVD

The quintet will release a five-song EP, Let Me Be There. The band celebrates by unveiling the first digital single from the Let Me Be There EP – a soulful cover of Olivia Newton-John's hit, “Let Me Be There.” This comes as exciting news for gospel music enthusiasts and fans of the band's rich harmonies alike.

3
Video: Rob49 Unveils Visual For Homebody & Travis Scott Video Role Photo
Video: Rob49 Unveils Visual For 'Homebody' & Travis Scott Video Role

Rob49, who has become the go-to feature in the rap scene, continues to solidify his presence with a series of major achievements. After a stellar 2023 that saw him grace the coveted XXL Freshman cover, the New Orleans native artist is poised for an explosive 2024, promising fans an array of music, touring and more. Watch the video!

4
Chloe Star Shares New Single Happy Place Photo
Chloe Star Shares New Single 'Happy Place'

Chloe Star returns with her new single, 'Happy Place,' out on all streaming platforms. Bold, evocative, openly queer, and a fierce advocate for female empowerment, Chloe Star is the definition of a modern day rockstar. Her music is equally defiant, shamelessly blending elements of pop, rock, punk and hip-hop into a catchy sound that is her own.

More Hot Stories For You

Cult Psych-Punk Hero Dez Dare Launches 2024 With Stomping New SingleCult Psych-Punk Hero Dez Dare Launches 2024 With Stomping New Single
Symphonic Prog-Metal Outfit Eynomia Re-Release 2018 Album With Bonus TrackSymphonic Prog-Metal Outfit Eynomia Re-Release 2018 Album With Bonus Track
Trey Lewis Announces New Album, 'Troublemaker'Trey Lewis Announces New Album, 'Troublemaker'
MSG Entertainment Promotes Jessica Tuttle To Executive Vice President, ProductionsMSG Entertainment Promotes Jessica Tuttle To Executive Vice President, Productions

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO