Alter Bridge Postpone May Headline Tour

As the world continues to battle the recent Covid-19 outbreak, recent changes across the United States and its impact on communities are causing Alter Bridge to postpone their upcoming headline tour with special guests Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia.

Alter Bridge explains:

"To the entire Alter Bridge family:

We hoped that it wouldn't come to this, but as some of you have already heard; unfortunately, due to recent changes around the globe created by the recent Covid-19 situation, the May headline tour of the United States with Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia will be postponed. The health and safety of everyone attached to these shows (fans, artists, crew members, venue staff, etc) is our main priority. More information regarding rescheduled dates will be available in the future. We look forward to the time when we can all come together and celebrate music as the community and family we are. Until then, Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Stay Safe..."

In an effort to show support to everyone being affected by the global pandemic, Myles Kennedy recently performed acoustic in partnership with American Songwriter for their Behind The Mic series. Aside from discussing songwriting and his musical inspirations in front of a live global audience on Facebook, Myles performed songs from various projects including Alter Bridge, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, and from his critically acclaimed debut solo album from 2018.

Alter Bridge recently released their latest album Walk The Sky (Napalm Records) to critical acclaim and career milestone chart success. The latest album brought the band comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips their first ever #1 on Top Current Albums chart. The band's newest release found a home at #1 on over a dozen charts around the globe including: Top Current Albums (US), Billboard Top Albums (US), Current Hard Music Albums (US), Current Rock Albums (US), Current Alternative Albums (US), Record Label Independent Current Albums (US), Record Label Independent Current Album Consumption (US), Internet Albums (US), Top Albums - Market Share - ADA (US), Top Albums with TEA (US), Hard Music (Canada), Top Hard Music Albums (Canada), 100 Independent Albums (UK), Rock & Metal Chart (UK), Top 100 Swiss Albums (Switzerland). Walk The Sky entered the official album Charts at #3 in Austria, Scotland and the Swedish Hard Rock Charts, at #4 in the UK and Canada at #5 in Germany, at #7 in Australia and #16 on the US Billboard 200. Walk The Sky is produced by longtime collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette and is available in various configurations at https://smarturl.it/WalkTheSky.

Alter Bridge burst onto the music scene in 2004 with the release of their gold-selling debut, One Day Remains. In 2007, the band released Blackbird, the album that elevated the band's profile worldwide. The epic solo in the title track "Blackbird" was voted "Greatest Guitar Solo Of All Time" by Guitarist Magazine. ABIII was released in 2010 and the single "Isolation" gave the band their first #1 single. In 2013, the band reached an elevated creative and critical plateau with Fortress. It bowed at #12 on the Billboard Top 200, moving over 30,000 copies first-week and earning unanimous tastemaker praise. The record garnered perfect scores from Total Guitar and KERRANG! as well as acclaim from Billboard, The Guardian, Loudwire, Ultimate Guitar, and many more. In between sold out tours in Europe and North America, the guys appeared on VH1 and graced the cover of Classic Rock Magazine who labeled Fortress, "The best thing they've ever done," while Eddie Trunk called it, "A top 10 album of the last 10 years." 2016's The Last Hero gave the band their first Top 10 album since their debut. Alter Bridge has appeared on The Tonight Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live and their music has been used by the WWE, Major League Baseball and NASCAR to name a few. The band recently released the video and audio of their career highlight, Live At The Royal Albert Hall, featuring Alter Bridge backed by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra led by conductor Simon Dobson. In December 2019, Guitar World magazine voted Mark Tremonti the Guitarist of the Decade and the latest album Walk The Sky ended up on numerous year end lists signifying Alter Bridge are showing no signs of slowing down.





