Alt Pop/Rock Artist Lakookala Releases Hard-Hitting Single 'The Wrong Places'

Lakookala is back and better than ever as she confronts tough topics like the oversexualization of women in her new track "The Wrong Places". Quick off the heels of her previous single "Lonely Summer", "The Wrong Places" delivers a vulnerable glimpse into the way that women are socialized to look for love and acceptance.

The catchy yet gritty track provides raw lyrics that put it bluntly: she's simply been looking for love in all the wrong places. Void of context, we may interpret this to mean that she's lost in finding her romantic interest...but that interpretation just further proves her point. This is not a result of failed romantic connections but rather, a struggle in practicing self love.

Her psychadelic soundscapes pull you in as listeners are surrounded by lush guitar strums and pronounced drum patterns. Challenging beauty standards for women is another day in the life of Lakookala aka Nicole Ranalli as she continues to tackle tough topics, hoping to connect with her listeners on a progressively more personal scale.

You can listen to "The Wrong Places" on Spotify HERE today.