Alt Pop Band Crownz Take Listeners 'Away' On New Single, Out Now

Florida-based alternative pop band Crownz have released their new single "Away," out on all digital platforms NOW. The playful and energetic anthem is a unique fusion of synth-y pop and pulsating rock instrumentation. Their debut single "Our Way," released in late summer, quickly racked up 70,000+ streams on Spotify, putting them on the radar of many. Although a relatively new band in the game, Crownz's identity is clear-cut, youthful, and a whole lot of fun. They will be dropping a music video for the track on November 12th. About the single, the band states:

"Away" is a song about needing closure, the song is pretty self explanatory in saying "I don't know what to say or do or who to blame, but I can do anything now that you're away". Getting closure is something that not a lot of people get out of breakups, fights, etc, and this song is for the people that are seeking closure and want to not have that "what if" in the back of their head about resolving an issue with somebody.

Everyone wants to stay young. Crownz is no exception. Comprised of 5 ambitious twenty-somethings - Karly, Bryce, Jake, Christian & DJ Crownz - this vibrant group has been graciously dubbed a modern day "Peter Pan & the Lost Boys," as their music illustrates love, pain and their shared fight against the threshold of adulthood. Continuing the trend, Crownz even defies the pseudo established laws of genres as their sound is not just relegated to a DJ spinning pop in the club circuit. Far from it. Their lyrics and music are a playful fusion of synth pop, EDM and trap combined with analog rock instrumentation to create a futuristic sound with a hint of '80s lineage. Jarring synth arrangements, swoops and plucks of airy guitars, empowering vocals and clattering drum claps of a thousand drone armies defines their approach as modern and ambiguous enough to appeal to any rebellion. It should come as no surprise that Crownz matches their stellar sound with a perfectly formulated stage show including syncopated, detailed light displays and non stop energy permeating throughout their raucous performances.

Crownz's new single "Away" is available on all digital platforms NOW.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You