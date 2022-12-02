Alt-J Announces Tour for 10th Anniversary of 'An Awesome Wave'

alt-J announces a tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Mercury Prize-winning debut album, An Awesome Wave.

Starting in March of 2023, each show on the tour will feature a full performance of the album for the first time in the US. Earlier this year, the band celebrated the album's anniversary with a worldwide digital concert event and exclusive new podcast series. On the latest addition to that celebration, the band says:

"It's been such a great year promoting both The Dream and An Awesome Wave's 10th anniversary that we have decided to extend the party into 2023. We are delighted to announce a run of AAW anniversary shows in the US in March where we will play the album in full for the first time in America. We hope you can join us."

Presales begin next Wednesday, December 7th at 10am local time concluding on Thursday, December 8th with general on-sale beginning Friday. December 9th at 10am local time. See below for a list of tour dates, and sign-up HERE for early access to tickets.

alt-J also celebrated the 10th anniversary of An Awesome Wave, with a new podcast series presented by music journalist and radio host Jenny Eliscu. Things Will Get Better - An alt-J Podcast sees the critically acclaimed, chart-topping British band discussing their early days as university students, delving into how they came together and found their sound through newly unearthed demo recordings, insights into the making of An Awesome Wave, new interviews with former bassist Gwil Sainsbury and Brit Award-winning producer Charlie Andrew, and more.

All five episodes of Things Will Get Better - An alt-J Podcast are out today at all leading podcast providers.

"We were asked so often how we felt about the ten year anniversary of An Awesome Wave," say alt-J, "and how we planned to celebrate it, that we realized we didn't exactly know. So we made a podcast to find out. 'Things Will Get Better' is a journey from the formation of the band to the release of our debut album, and features us exploring our old haunts in Leeds, listening to long-lost demos and chatting to Gwil Sainsbury and our producer Charlie Andrew. We loved reminiscing about those days, sharing our individual memories and taking some time to reflect with gratitude on the album that changed our lives more than any other."

The band's award-winning debut was followed two years later by their GRAMMY and BRIT Award-nominated number one album, This Is All Yours. Then in 2017, RELAXER flew straight into the top 10 of the UK album chart and garnered the band their second Mercury Prize nomination.

They returned in 2022 with their new album, The Dream, an album where true-crime inspired stories and tales of Hollywood and the Chateau Marmont rub shoulders with some of the band's more personal moments to-date. They have sold over 2 million albums combined, have had their songs streamed over two and a half billion times, and have headlined such prestigious venues as the O2 Arena in London and Madison Square Garden in New York.

TOUR DATES

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

23 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater