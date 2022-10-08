Alok, Sigala, & Ellie Goulding Team Up For New Dance Pop Anthem 'ALL BY MYSELF'

Brazil's biggest artist and internationally acclaimed DJ Alok, known for colossal collaborations with John Legend, Jason Derulo, Tove Lo, and most recently Ella Eyre for the #1 sound of the Summer "Deep Down," has joined forces with multi platinum singer/songwriter Ellie Goulding and British DJ/Producer Sigala to release their irresistible new track, "All by Myself." The dance pop anthem brings the timeless sample of Depeche Mode's "Enjoy The Silence," who were notably impressed with the final result of the song and gave it the honor of its first clearance to be released.

The song is available on all digital streaming platforms HERE.

A rarity and an honor, Depeche Mode gave Alok, Sigala, and Ellie Goulding the first green light ever to use their "Enjoy The Silence" sample. The sample is used in the drop of "All by Myself," which concentrates all the elements, including Goulding's glossy vocals and Alok and Sigala's flawless production, into a smash hit for the Fall season. The holy grail of samples, Alok wanted to use it with the respect the song deserves, and all artists are very pleased with the outcome, turning this release into a top priority for all.

Brazilian superstar, voted #4 DJ in the world by DJ Mag with a remarkable 70 million social media followers, music producer and philanthropist Alok is best known for global hit singles like "Hear Me Now" and his chart topping remix of MEDUZA's "Piece of Your Heart," for which he won "Best Remix" at the 2020 International Dance Music Awards. Alok was recently in New York city to launch his remarkable climate change partnership with the United Nations' Global Compact and the Alok Institute. "The Future Is Ancestral" project helped kickoff New York's Climate Change Week with a series of informative, international panels and a historic first-ever performance on the rooftop of the United Nations headquarters. Alok's newest track "Deep Down" simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard's Dance chart and is still climbing the streaming charts.

"It was a pleasure to work with Ellie and Sigala on this track and such a huge honor that the electronic music pioneers Depeche Mode liked it enough to give us the legendary "Enjoy The Silence" sample and let us officially release it. We are all so thrilled with how it came out!" - Alok

Ellie Goulding's empowering vocals have made her a world-renowned artist and have led her to win such accolades as "Best British Female Solo Artist." Goulding has become one of UK's best-selling female artists with over twenty-three Top 40 singles, including three number ones. Her biggest single "Love Me Like You Do" quickly climbed the U.K. charts to number one and has over 2.2 billion views on YouTube. Her fearless and ethereal vocals have made her the go-to artist for top charting collaborations with artists such as Calvin Harris, Diplo and Big Sean. The pop superstar also sang at the Royal Wedding Reception for Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William. Her latest album Brightest Blue became her fourth RIAA certified Platinum album. Recently, Ellie performed at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon with her new single Easy Lover feat Big Sean.

"It was such an incredible experience to work with Alok and Sigala on this new track - they're both such unique and amazing artists and coming together was a delight. I hope this song gives people the self-love and power that I felt when writing it. We need to make sure we're loving and taking care of ourselves so we can receive the same from those around us." - Ellie Goulding

Uniquely renowned for his cheerful dance-pop sound, UK-based DJ and producer Sigala has made a name for himself as one of the most played British DJs on UK radio. Sigala burst onto the scene with his single Easy Love, a Jackson 5 sampled track that has over 150 million views on YouTube, which quickly topped the U.K. singles chart at number one. Sigala continued to release blazing bright tunes with artists such as Hailee Steinfeld, Craig David and Paloma Faith earning him over seven platinum singles, nine gold singles and ten million worldwide sales. In 2018, Sigala released his highly anticipated debut album Brighter Days, featuring collaborations with Kylie Minogue, Sean Paul, and Meghan Trainor among others. Sigala's album became the highest charting dance album of 2018 and received the honor of a BRIT certified Silver certification.

"Such a pleasure to work with such talented individuals, I've been wanting to work with Ellie for a while so it's great to finally collaborate" - Sigala