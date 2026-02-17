Almost Monday Joins Young The Giant & Cold War Kids on Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

San Diego indie-pop trio almost monday are set to join Young the Giant and Cold War Kids for a U.S. run beginning May 24th. The tour kicks off in Las Vegas and wraps on June 27th in Nashville. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 20th at 10 am local time. Full tour info here.

almost monday has appeared at major festivals including Lollapalooza, BottleRock, and Life is Beautiful, opened arenas for AJR, and toured globally with The Driver Era. Their 2024 debut album DIVE expanded their world even further, followed by a sold-out headline tour across the U.S., UK, and Europe.

This year, the momentum continues with performances across New Zealand and Australia supporting The Band Camino, plus a slate of headline dates in China. Back in the U.S., the band recently hit the stage at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum for iHeartRadio’s 98.7 ALTer EGO, and they’ll make their return to BottleRock later this year.

Following their breakout hits like “can’t slow down” and “jupiter,” the San Diego-based group's latest single, “lost,” continues to climb the alternative radio charts, arriving on the heels of a milestone 2026 iHeart Music Awards nomination for Best New Alternative Artist.

Tour Dates:

5/24 Las Vegas, The Pearl

5/27 Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavillion

5/29 Richmond, VA, Allianz Amphitheatre

5/30 Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheatre

6/2 Tampa, FL, Yuengling Center

6/4 St Augustine, FL, St Augustine Amphitheatre

6/6 Atlanta, GA, Synovus Amp

6/11 Ashbury Park, NJ, Stone Pony Summer stage

6/12 Vienna, VA, Wolf Trap

6/13 Bridgeport, CT, Hartford Healthcare Amp

6/14 Philadelphia, PA, Lawn at The Mann

6/16 Buffalo, NY, Outer Harbor Live

6/18 New York, NY, Pier 17

6/19 New York, NY, Pier 17

6/20 Boston, MA, Leader Bank Pavillion

6/22 Toronto, ON, Coca-Cola Coliseum

6/23 Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

6/25 Detroit, MI, Michigan Lottery Amphitheater

6/26 Columbus, OH, Kemba Live

6/27 Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheatre