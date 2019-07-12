Ally Brooke Releases R3HAB Remix of LIPS DON'T LIE Feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Multiplatinum singer-songwriter Ally Brooke has teamed up with R3HAB for a summer-ready remix of her sophomore solo single, "Lips Don't Lie" featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie - available now via Latium Entertainment/Atlantic Records. The second offering from Ally's forthcoming debut solo project, "Lips Don't Lie" is currently piercing through the Top 40 of Billboard's Pop Chart and has seen an excess of 10 millions streams and over 5.8 million music video views.

Ally is also slated for several upcoming television appearances, including Nickelodeon's All That on July 13, Live with Kelly & Ryan on July 16 and ABC's Strahan & Sara on July 18 (check local listings).

Listen to the track here:





