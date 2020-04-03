All Time Low Release New Album WAKE UP, SUNSHINE

Fueled By Ramen band All Time Low have released their new full-length album, Wake Up, Sunshine. The album is available starting today HERE. Limited Edition merch bundles including vinyl and the band's very own RISE Brewing Co "Wake Up Sunshine" Nitro Cold Brew Coffee are available in the official All Time Low webstore HERE. All Time Low will host a Twitch listening event and fan Q+A today at 4:00pm ET. Tune in HERE.

To celebrate the album's arrival, the band has shared a lyric video for "Monsters" [feat. blackbear]. A crown jewel of Wake Up, Sunshine, the song hinges on a hard-hitting riff and hypnotic hook before blackbear scares up a show-stopping cameo. Meanwhile, the lyric video captures the song's energy and spirit.

Last week, during a Billboard Live At-Home session, frontman Alex Gaskarth spoke about the decision to stick to the album's original release date, bonding with fans about the power of music during moments of uncertainty, panic, and pain. He shared, "We kind of deliberated over maybe not releasing April 3, and pushing back until things got a little more normal, but it didn't feel like the right move. I feel like people need some new tunes, and I hope that this record can be cathartic for people and help people through this weird, wild time."

All Time Low also doubled down on delivering new music, surprising fans with early releases of tracks "Getaway Green", "Melancholy Kaleidoscope", "Trouble Is", and "Wake Up, Sunshine" in the weeks leading up to the album's release.

The band began building anticipation for Wake Up, Sunshine with the January release of lead single "Some Kind of Disaster" alongside an official music video. E! News attested "the pop-punk band returns with this introspective track and a whole new outlook", and Billboard added, "'Some Kind of Disaster' begins the next era for All Time Low." In February, All Time Low formally announced the album and debuted "Sleeping In," on Scott Mills' BBC Radio 1 show. All Time Low partnered with North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) to help raise money and awareness for no kill rescue and adoption organizations through the track's official music video, which was shot on location in Nashville, TN at NSALA shelter partner, MACC.

All Time Low went back to the basics (and the basement) for Wake Up, Sunshine. Throughout 2019, the four musicians-Alex Gaskarth [vocals, guitar], Jack Barakat [guitar, vocals], Zack Merrick [bass, vocals], and Rian Dawson [drums]-congregated together in Nashville at Rian's studio and at a Palm Springs rental house. Face-to-face, they wrote and recorded the 15-song affair joined by co-writer, producer, and collaborator Zakk Cervini. Wake Up, Sunshine distills two decades of experience into a definitive and dynamic body of work for the band.

This summer, All Time Low will headline the 2nd annual Sad Summer Festival (presented by Journeys). This nationwide trek features The Story So Far, Movements, The Maine, Grayscale, Yours Truly, and Destroy Boys, and is set to kickoff July 17th in Sacramento, CA and wrap on August 15th in Milwaukee, WI. For tickets and more information, visit www.alltimelow.com / www.sadsummerfest.com.

[tour itinerary / album art / tracklist below]

Sad Summer Festival Tour Dates

7/17 - Sacramento, CA - Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo

7/18 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim - Outdoors

7/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Rawhide Event Center

7/21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

7/22 - Houston, TX - The Lawn @ White Oak Music Hall

7/24 - Orlando, FL - The Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds

7/25 - Atlanta, GA - Steve Polk Plaza at The Masquerade

7/28 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoor

7/29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

7/31 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Outdoors

8/2 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/5 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

8/7 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

8/8 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ the Mann

8/12 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/14 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom - Festival Grounds

8/15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom





