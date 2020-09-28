All Time Low Announce BASEMENT NOISE CONCERT SERIES

The series will kick off on October 9.

Platinum-selling Fueled By Ramen band All Time Low have announced their Basement Noise Concert Series. The five-night streaming event, which was filmed in Nashville, TN in July, will kick off on October 9, and see the band perform their new album Wake Up, Sunshine in its entirety for the very first time.

Setlists for the remaining four shows in the series will be curated by each band member. Presale tickets for all five shows are available beginning today exclusively through All Time Low's fan club.

Spotify presale tickets will be available beginning tomorrow, and general tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, September 30 HERE. Exclusive merch will be available to fans who purchase tickets to all five shows.

Wake Up, Sunshine was released in April and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums Chart. Earlier this summer, All Time Low unveiled Summer Daze Rosé, their third wine release in partnership with Wines That Rock. Summer Daze Rosé can be purchased exclusively from All Time Low's Everything Is Wine webstore HERE.

Band members Alex Gaskarth and Jack Barakat also just ignited their multi-platform podcast Crash Test Live. Tailored to and recorded live for a streaming audience, the co-hosts provide the hottest and most hilarious takes on the "Wonderful News" of the week and possibly true, yet possibly not "Fun Facts." Past episodes of Crash Test Live are available on YouTube now.

