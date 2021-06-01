All Time Low Announce Additional 2021 Tour Dates

Platinum-selling Fueled By Ramen band All Time Low has announced additional 2021 tour dates. This Summer, the band will embark on a run of U.S. headline shows with support from The Maine and Grayscale. In the Fall, the band will return to the road for a North American headline trek with support from labelmates nothing,nowhere. and Meet Me @ The Altar. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning today at 3:00pm ET, and general on sale begins this Friday, June 4 at 10:00am local time HERE.

All Time Low will also headline Sad Summer Fest 2021, which kicks off in August and visits US cities throughout the Summer. Additionally, the band is scheduled to appear at music festivals including Chicago, IL's Lollapalooza and Las Vegas, NV's Life Is Beautiful. A complete list of upcoming live dates can be found below.

All Time Low currently hold two spots in the Top 10 at Alternative Radio, as their latest single "Once In A Lifetime" ascends, and their smash hit "Monsters" (feat. blackbear) holds strong. The band just delivered the network television debut performance of "Once In A Lifetime" on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Watch the performance and interview HERE. Last week, All Time Low earned nominations for both Alternative Rock Song of the Year and Alternative Rock Artist of the Year at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Additionally, the band received a nomination for Top Rock Song at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

"Monsters" (feat. blackbear) notably marked All Time Low's first #1 at radio and remained in the top spot of the Billboard Alternative Airplay Chart for an unprecedented 18 weeks. The band delivered unforgettable network television performances of the song on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Ellen Degeneres Show. In December, All Time Low welcomed global superstar Demi Lovato to join them on a new version of the track. "Monsters" (feat. Demi Lovato and blackbear) marked All Time Low's highest positions on the Billboard Hot 100 and Top 40 Radio Chart to date. Upon its release, the track received praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, People, and more.

All Time Low's latest studio album Wake Up, Sunshine was released in April of 2020 and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums Chart. Billboard proclaimed, "The album is All Time Low's most vibrant set to date, combining the band's rambunctious spirit with roaring guitars and anthemic melodies." Forbes praised the collection as "an album that crackles with youthful exuberance and the energy of a live show," while Nylon declared "All Time Low just wants their new album to make you feel good." Wake Up, Sunshine is available physically and digitally now HERE.

ALL TIME LOW TOUR DATES

Festival Appearances

July 29-August 01, 2021 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

September 18, 2021 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful

Sad Summer Fest 2021

August 06, 2021 - Sacramento, CA - Papa Murphy's

August 07, 2021 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove Outdoors

August 20, 2021 - Orlando FL - The Orlando Amphitheater

August 21, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

August 27, 2021 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 28, 2021 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

August 30, 2021 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

August 31, 2021 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor

September 03, 2021 - Asbury Park, NJ - Summer Stage

September 04, 2021 - Boston, MA - The Palladium Outdoors

September 05, 2021 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ The Mann

September 07, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

September 10, 2021 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

September 11, 2021 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Festival Grounds

Headline Dates with The Maine and Grayscale - JUST ANNOUNCED

August 08, 2021 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

August 10, 2021 - Denver, CO - Mission

August 13, 2021 - Kansas City, MO - KC Live!

August 14, 2021 - St. Louis, MO - Ballpark Village

August 15, 2021 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

August 17, 2021 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

August 18, 2021 - Austin, TX - Stubb's

August 22, 2021 - Nashville, TN - Marathon

August 24, 2021 - Norfolk, VA - NorVA

August 25, 2021 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

September 01, 2021 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

UK Headline Dates

September 22, 2021 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

September 23, 2021 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton - SOLD OUT

September 26, 2021 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo - SOLD OUT

September 27, 2021 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom - SOLD OUT

September 28, 2021 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Headline Dates with nothing,nowhere. and Meet Me @ The Altar - JUST ANNOUNCED

October 12, 2021 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

October 13, 2021 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

October 15, 2021 - Richmond, VA - The National

October 16, 2021 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

October 17, 2021 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

October 19, 2021 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

October 20, 2021 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

October 23, 2021 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

October 24, 2021 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall

October 27, 2021 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

October 28, 2021 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

October 30, 2021 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

October 31, 2021 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

November 02, 2021 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

November 03, 2021 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

November 05, 2021 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

November 06, 2021 - Portland, OR - Roseland

November 07, 2021 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

November 10, 2021 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

November 11, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

November 12, 2021 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's

Photo Credit: Nolan Knight