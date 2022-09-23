Alive In Barcelona Reveal Melodic Rock Heavy-Hitter 'Asphyxiate'

West coast active rockers Alive In Barcelona share their second single from their upcoming "Flatline" EP entitled "Asphyxiate." The EP is set to release in full on November 4, 2022.

Following the release of "Parasite," this post-hardcore-tinged track sees the band eloquently layering urgent and yearning clean vocals with heavy instrumentals that mimic the lyrics' emotional density. The single tackles themes such as the harsh realities of life, whatever that means to the listener at hand, and poses an open-ended question that we all ponder when the going gets tough:

"Asphyxiate, at its core, is a song about societal pressure, the pressures of life, and life's never ceasing obligations that can only be relieved by attacking them head-on. Sometimes, the pressure can make us feel like we aren't ourselves anymore; like we are suffocating. That socioeconomic struggle is something that everyone faces at an integral point in life, and how we choose to face it helps us answer the most important introspective question: Do I have the strength to endure this?" - Matt Hoos, Vocalist of Alive In Barcelona

Hard rock band Alive In Barcelona, ignited the airwaves with their explosive self titled album, 'Alive In Barcelona' which debuted at #6 on Billboard.com Heatseekers, #35 in Rock, and #76 on Media Base Active Rock Charts.

The five-piece from the Pacific Northwest have been to hell and back, suffering losses both personal and public. Persevering through the death of Jesse's Father, a mentor and confidant for the band, AIB has set out to seek the lost, the broken, and the hurting. The group refocused their efforts in order to pursue a message of hope after losing many friends to depression, substance abuse, and consequently, suicide. These trials paved the way for AIB to develop their mission statement: "to inspire hope in those that have none." The band uses their own stories of personal hardship, struggle, and loss, to relate to their fans, in order to achieve this.

"We really want to help hurting people... too many people are depressed and don't know where to turn. We want our listeners to know that they aren't alone, and that they can always come to us in times of need," says Matt Hoos, Vocalist of AIB.

Signing with SmartPunk Records in the Summer of 2018, Alive in Barcelona released their debut album in collaboration with Paul Leavitt (All Time Low, Darkest Hour, Emarosa) Jeff Juliano (We the Kings, PVRIS, Shawn Mendez) and Brad Blackwood (Lamb of God, Sara Bareilles, Maroon 5) in February 2019. The album has amassed over 3 Million streams as of July 2022.

For 2022 AIB teamed up with Landon Tewers of The Plot In You to write new tracks for what would become the Flatline EP. Tracks Parasite and Asphyxiate were co-written instrumentals that Jesse and Matt collaborated on with Landon.

Matt Hoos - Vocals

Jesse Barton - Guitar/Vocals

Chase Williams - Drums

Cameron Douthat - Guitar

Colton Anderson - Bass