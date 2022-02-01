Alison Wonderland Announces New Tour Dates

Today, Alison Wonderland announced a series of North American tour dates in support of her forthcoming album. The shows promise to be massive, with brand new visuals, lighting and production, live musicians and, of course, new music from an album that - as Alison explains to her manager, Garth - she's just not ready to reveal the title of just yet.

The "I am not quite ready to share my album title or artwork yet" Tour will include Alison's previously announced April 1 concert at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles plus headline shows in Brooklyn, Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston and Berkeley. The initial dates also include festival performances at Brownies & Lemonade Spring Break, Ultra, BUKU, Ubbi Dubbi and Forecastle. See below for itinerary. Additional shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for the Los Angeles show are already on sale here. A ticket pre-sale will kick off tomorrow, February 2, at 10:00 AM local time for the additional headline shows. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 4, at 10:00 AM local time. For further details, visit here.

Alison's 2021 tour highlights included a sold-out, multi-night run at Red Rocks in Colorado and her 80,000 strong performance at Lollapalooza, where she teased "f U Love U," which has amassed over three million combined global streams since its subsequent release in December 2021. Billboard praised the song's "head-banging brilliance" while Run The Trap observed, "Alison keeps the tension and suspense with a hook that will play in your head all day."

While the title and artwork for her new album are still under wraps, the official video for her first single of 2022, "Fear of Dying" (Astralwerks) shows Alison embarking on her new journey. View HERE. American Songwriter said, "The unsteadying song and visual has depth and a precarious sense of security. And when the drop hits. Boom!" YourEDM hailed the track as "nothing short of a masterpiece." The Honey Pop declared, "We are fully on board the Alison Wonderland train." Dancing Astronaut noted, "Alison Wonderland is primed to put together a commanding run for 2022" and EDM.com concurred that she is "primed for a monster year." "Fear of Dying" has already racked up more than 1.2 million combined global streams

One of electronic music's most acclaimed artists, Alison scored her second No. 1 debut on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart with 2018's Awake. "Bad Things," one of her 2020 singles, has attained over 18.6 million cumulative streams.

In 2021, Alison ventured into the NFT space with her fantasy-themed "Wonderquest," a project that generated over $3 million AUD in the initial sale and spent time in global Top 20. Her other recent endeavors include creating a five-star sanctuary in Animal Crossing, talking paranormal stuff with Loserfruit on Twitch, delivering acclaimed sets from lockdown (including Digital Mirage and Lollapalooza), continued production of her globally broadcast radio show "Radio Wonderland" plus starting a side hustle as a YouTuber.

Tour Dates

3/21-25 - Puerto Vallarta, MX - - Brownies & Lemonade Spring Break

3/25-27 - Miami, FL - - - - Ultra Music Festival

3/26 - - New Orleans, LA - - BUKU Music + Art Project 2022

4/1 - - Los Angeles, CA - - - Shrine Expo Hall

4/8 - - Minneapolis, MN - - Armory

4/9 - - Chicago, IL - - - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

4/14 - - Boston, MA - - - House of Blues

4/15 - - Brooklyn, NY - - - Avant Gardner

4/23-24 - Ennis, TX - - - - Ubbi Dubbi Festival

5/29 - - Louisville, KY - - - Forecastle Festival

6/11 - - Berkeley, CA - - - The Greek Theatre @ UC Berkeley