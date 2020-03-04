Alicia Keys Celebrates the Launch of Her New Book at BAM

In celebration of the launch of her new book More Myself: A Journey, 15-time Grammy Award-winner and New York Times best-selling author Alicia Keys comes to BAM on March 31, the first night of her live storytelling and music series from the book, shared from behind the piano. Keys will kick off her More Myself Tour at BAM, in support of her new book, which will be published on the same date (March 31).

As one of the most celebrated musicians in the world, Alicia Keys has captured audiences with her heartfelt lyrics, extraordinary vocal range, and soul-stirring piano compositions. Away from the spotlight, she privately grappled with heartache, her challenging and complex relationship with her father, her people-pleasing nature that characterized her early life and career, the loss of privacy, and the oppressive expectations of female perfection, some of which she put on herself. More of Myself is Alicia's journey from childhood to now: at once a riveting account and a clarion call to readers to define themselves in a world that rarely encourages a true and unique identity.

This event is part of Unbound, a book launch series co-presented by BAM and Greenlight Bookstore. The popular series features unique talks surrounding the highly anticipated book launches of contemporary artists and authors.

All tickets include a pre-signed copy of the book. Audience questions for Keys will be gathered in advance.

Tickets for More Myself with Alicia Keys go on sale March 11 (March 6 for members). Visit BAM.org for more details.

Alicia Keys is a modern-day Renaissance woman-a 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist/songwriter/musician/producer, an accomplished actress, a New York Times best-selling author, a film/ television and Broadway producer an entrepreneur and a powerful force in the world of activism. Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album, Songs in A Minor, Keys has sold over 65 million records and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments. Keys' forthcoming seventh studio album ALICIA is slated to be released worldwide this spring. The first single "Show Me Love" earned Keys a record-extending 11th number 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs airplay chart. Keys will release her new book More Myself: A Journey on March 31, 2020 via Flatiron Publishing.

Photo credit: Milan Zrnic





