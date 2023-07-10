Alice Phoebe Lou Releases New Album 'Shelter'

Alice Phoebe Lou just released her latest album, Shelter. To celebrate the album's release, a special live performance of the title track is now available on her official YouTube channel, inviting fans to immerse themselves in the captivating world she creates through her music.

Adding to the excitement, 'Shelter' has already garnered critical acclaim, receiving a notable mention on NPR All Songs Considered New Music Friday playlist on the day of its release.

'Shelter' has been heralded by three captivating advance tracks that offered a glimpse into the depth and richness of the album. The title track, "Shelter," serves as a powerful introduction, setting the tone with its haunting melodies and introspective lyrics.

"Open My Door" showcases Alice Phoebe Lou's versatility as an artist, seamlessly blending elements of folk and soul into a mesmerizing musical tapestry, and "Lose My Head" further highlights her songwriting prowess, combining infectious hooks with introspective verses.

In addition to her new album, Alice Phoebe Lou will continue her worldwide tour now through the end of December. Her enchanting live performances will grace cities such as Brooklyn, Asbury Park, Milan, Paris, London, Prague, and more. Notably, she will be returning to her hometown of Cape Town, South Africa for two special shows in October and December, providing a memorable experience for her devoted fans.

Watch her perform the title track here:

ALICE PHOEBE LOU WORLDWIDE TOUR DATES

JULY

24 - KASSEL, GERMANY - KulturzeltSummer

25 - ASBURY PARK, NEW JERSEY - The Stone Pony

26 - BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - Brooklyn Steel

29 - NEWPORT, RI - Newport Folk Festival

AUGUST

3 - MAINZ, GERMANY - KUZ Hinterhof Open Air 2023

25 - BRAUNSCHWEIG, GERMANY - Trainside Festival

26 - STADE, GERMANY - MAMF

OCTOBER

7 - CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - Rocking Daisies

25 - COLOGNE, GERMANY - Gloria

26 - FRANKFURT, GERMANY - Zoom

27 - MUNICH, GERMANY - Technikum

29 - VIENNA, AUSTRIA - Flex

30 - PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - Lucerna Music Bar

NOVEMBER

1 - WINTERTHUR, SWITZERLAND - Salzhaus

2 - MILAN, ITALY - Magazzini

3 - DORNBIRN, AUSTRIA - Spielboden

5 - BERLIN, GERMANY - Metropol

7 - OSLO, NORWAY - Vulkan Arena

8 - STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - Nalen

9 - COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - DR Studio 2

11 - HAMBURG, GERMANY - Uebel & Gefährlich

22 - PARIS, FRANCE - La Cigale

23 - AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - Paradiso

24 - GRONINGEN, NETHERLANDS - Spot

26 - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - La Madeleine

28 - BARCELONA, SPAIN - Sala Apolo

29 - MADRID, SPAIN - Jaguar Club

30 - LISBON, PORTUGAL - LAV

DECEMBER

2 - SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - Dabadaba

5 - BRIGHTON, U.K. - Chalk

6 - MANCHESTER, U.K. - New Century Hall

7 - BRISTOL, U.K. - Trinity

8 - LONDON, U.K. - O2 Kentish Town Forum

17 - CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - The Star Theatre

ABOUT ALICE PHOEBE LOU

With a string sold-out shows in Australia, Japan, Taiwan and beyond, the Berlin-based artist has been taking the world by storm to the delight of her global fanbase. Originally born in South Africa, Alice Phoebe Lou’s first taste of performing came at the age of 18 when she busked throughout Europe, wowing passers-by with her stunning vocals and enchanting songs. Alice then self-released her debut EP, MOMENTUM, in 2014, followed two years later by her debut full-length, ORBIT.

2019 marked the release of her critically acclaimed second album Paper Castles, championed by the likes of NPR, Rolling Stone and The FADER. Alongside releasing an exceptional body of work, that year she played over 100 shows across four continents, and in doing so, built and cultivated a loyal fanbase.

After the pandemic put a halt to touring in 2020, Alice was left to readapt her way of working. The result was Glow, independently released on the 19th of March 2021, it was Alice’s third studio LP. Glow took shape as a breathtaking work full of visceral star-dusted songs in which Alice articulated her deepest thoughts and emotions.

With touring still on a global standstill and a studio to work at daily, Alice focused on recording yet another album. She and her best friends and musical partners Ziv and Daklis traveled to beautiful British Columbia studio to make a record with David Parry who had produced “Glow” the year before: The process was simple and intuitive, using an 8 track tape machine and allowing the very new songs to grow into themselves.

Out of those intuitive recording sessions on Vancouver Island, Child’s Play was born just nine months after the release of Glow. The unique record was warmly received, full of originality and character in true Alice Phoebe Lou style.

Photo credit: Andrea Ariel