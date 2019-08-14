Alice Phoebe Lou Announces US Tour Dates

Alice Phoebe Lou has announced a string of US tour dates and an appearance at the Singularity Global Summit in San Francisco taking place 8/18 - 8/21. Right after the summit, Alice Phoebe Lou will perform stripped down sets and a short 25 minute set of her new alter-ego project, strongboiat the Swedish American Hall in San Francisco on 8/22 along with two more dates the same week ending in Victoria, Canada on 8/28. In October, Alice will perform with her whole band including a date at The Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn and Johnny Brenda's in Philadelphia.

The Singularity Global Summit is a premier annual gathering bringing together 2,000 change-makers for incredible talks on AI, AR/VR, blockchain, the future of work, impact, investing, robotics and more.

The collaborative platform empowers individuals and organizations across the globe to learn, connect, and innovate breakthrough solutions using accelerating technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital biology. We offer educational programs, courses, and summits; enterprise strategy, leadership, and innovation programs; programs to support and scale startups and promote social impact; and online news and content. The SU community includes entrepreneurs, corporations, global nonprofits, governments, investors, and academic institutions in more than 127 countries. With over 5,000 impact initiatives, our community is driving positive change in the areas of health, environment, security, education, energy, food, prosperity, water, space, disaster resilience, shelter, and governance.

TOUR DATES 2019:

AUGUST

22 - Swedish American Hall - San Francisco, CA

25 - Mississippi, Studios - Portland, OR

28 - Upstairs Cabaret - Victoria, BC

OCTOBER

15 - Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia, PA

17 - Sonia - Cambridge, MA

18 - Port City Music Hall - Portland, ME

20 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

In May this year, Lou revealed the video to the incredible live Majestic Casual session of "Galaxies" featuring Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, filmed at Zeiss Planetarium in Berlin. Validated by the likes of Harper's Bazaar, Rolling Stone & Consequence of Sound.

Alice Phoebe Lou independently launched her astonishing sophomore album, earlier this year. A free-spirited blend of electronic soul and psychedelic folk, her limitless approach to musicality and craft has seen her praised by the likes of The Fader, Consequence of Sound & NPR

South Africa born, Alice Phoebe Lou's first taste of performing came at the tender age of 16 when she busked throughout Europe, wowing passers by with her stunning vocals and forward thinking songs. Lou then self-released her debut EP, MOMENTUM, in 2014, followed two years later by her debut full-length, ORBIT.

PAPER CASTLES, which came out March 8th, begins the next chapter in Alice Phoebe Lou's increasingly remarkable body of work. "My closest friends have told me this album sounds more like me than anything I've done before," she says. "That's the most beautiful thing to be told by people that really know you, that are really close to you: This is really you. And I feel that too."





