Ali Gatie Shares Acoustic Version Of IT'S YOU

Today, Toronto artist Ali Gatie releases an acoustic version of his runaway hit "It's You" via Warner Records. When Ali first recorded "It's You," it was a short video clip of this acoustic version which he posted on Instagram of him singing it in the studio that brought interest around the song to a fever pitch online. The acoustic track now arrives as the demo was originally recorded and around all of the recent success of the previously released version (which has amassed over 148 million cumulative streams across platforms globally, currently climbing the Billboard Hot 100 chart). In a recent interview, Billboard said, "Even if you've never experienced heartbreak, Ali Gatie's music might have you wishing you had."

Listen here:

At just 22-years-old, singer-songwriter Ali Gatie is changing the game. Born to Iraqi parents and raised in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga, Ali has propelled his way to acquiring a global fanbase. Without professional support or industry connections, he racked up millions of streams for self-released hits, including the acoustic ballad "Moonlight." Along with an incredible knack for creating music, Ali's unwavering dedication to his listeners is beyond belief. To-date, Ali Gatie has generated over 356 million cumulative streams and captured attention from the likes of Billboard, HYPEBEAST, Forbes, Complex, Genius and more.

photo credit: Aiden Cullen





