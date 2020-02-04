Ali Gatie Announces World Tour

Toronto's newest pop and R&B sensation Ali Gatie has announced that he will be embarking on a world tour in support of his debut EP YOU. The tour kicks off February 28th in Dubai and includes multiple dates in his home country of Canada as well as a prominent slot at Coachella on Sunday, April 12th & 19th.

The news follows the release of Ali's recent track "What If I Told You That I Love You," which prompted Rolling Stone to exclaim, "Gatie seems to have set up the makings of a smash." "What If" has been streamed over 35 million times since its release on January 24th and debuted at #1 in Spotify's "Pop Rising" playlist and #2 at Apple Music's "Today's Hits" playlist. The tour announcement comes during a string of sold-out U.S. dates. Ali hits The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on February 12th and is sure to be met by capacity crowds of screaming fans.

It's no question Ali Gatie is one of the fastest rising artists to arrive in the past year with over 1.7 billion cumulative streams under his belt, an RIAA-certified platinum single with "It's You" and standout "Say To You," which has nabbed more than 40 million streams to-date. "It's You" is also triple-platinum in Brazil, double-platinum in Australia and Canada and platinum in New Zealand, Switzerland, Norway, Portugal, Malaysia and Singapore.

Don't miss Ali Gatie live on tour this year as he continues to take the game by storm.

TOUR DATES:

FEBRUARY

2/4 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

2/11 - The New Parish - Oakland, CA

2/12 - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

2/28 - The Rotunda - Dubai, UAE

2/29 - Cairo Jazz Club 610 - Cairo, Egypt

MARCH

3/4 - The Bee - Kuala Lampur, Malaysia

3/6 - Soehanna Hall - Jakarta, Indonesia

3/7 - Wanderland Festival - Manila, PH

APRIL

4/1 - The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

4/2 - Commonwealth Bar & Stage - Calgary, AB

4/4 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, British Columbia

4/5 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

4/6 - Holocene - Portland, OR

4/12 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

4/14 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

4/19 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

4/21 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

4/22 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

4/24 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

4/25 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

4/26 - The Parish - Austin, TX

4/28 - Republic NOLA - New Orleans, LA

4/29 - Exit/In - Nashville, TN

4/30 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

MAY

5/2 - Theater of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

5/3 - The 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

5/4 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

5/6 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

5/7 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

5/10 - St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

5/11 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

5/17 - Melkweg OZ - Amsterdam, NL

5/18 - Maroquinerie - Paris, FR

5/20 - Lido - Berlin, DE

5/22 - CBE - Cologne, DE

5/23 - Botanique - Brussels, BE

5/27 - XOYO - London, UK

5/29 - Parkteateret - Olso, NO

5/31 - Nalen - Stockholm, SE





Related Articles View More Music Stories