Algiers Share New Song 'Void'

Algiers unveils a second track from their forthcoming album There Is No Year today-listen to "Void," debuted via Adult Swim's Singles Club.

The album, the Atlanta via London/NYC four-piece's third, is out January 17 on Matador Records. The track will also be available as a special flexi disc as part of the album vinyl package.

As immediately evident from the galvanizing live video, recorded in the band's hometown of Atlanta, "Void" is Algiers at their visceral, mutinous peak-a three-minute adrenaline-surge of hypnotic and infectious breakneck punk rock, with Matt Tong's thunderous drums, guitarist Lee Tesche's distorted shards and multi-instrumentalist Ryan Mahan's propulsive bass work coming together around frontman Franklin James Fisher's feverish recitation: "Got to find a way to get out of it!"

"Void" follows the release of lead track "Dispossession," which The New York Times called "a hardheaded rallying cry." Its accompanying video was filmed in Paris and Algiers with director Sohail Daulatzai.

In celebration of There Is No Year, the band will perform in several U.S. record stores the week of release including Atlanta's Criminal Records, Philadelphia's Repo and Brooklyn's Rough Trade. See below and visit algierstheband.com/instoretour for further details. In February, the band will kick off a European tour, returning stateside in March.

The album was recorded over the past year by childhood friends and Atlanta natives Franklin James Fisher, Ryan Mahan and Lee Tesche, as well as drummer Matt Tong, in New York alongside producers Randall Dunn [Sunn O))), Earth] and Ben Greenberg [Zs, Uniform (as featured on Twin Peaks season 3)]. There Is No Year is titled for author Blake Butler's novel of the same name, a major inspiration to the band over the course of the album's making.

"Those aware of the ideals of this outspoken four-piece will find their latest direction on There Is No Year traversing unprecedented ground," says Butler in his bio for the album. "Coming off two years of nonstop world-touring for their critically acclaimed second album, The Underside of Power-including Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic States and the Balkans, where they have established a rabid following; an extended stint opening for Depeche Mode in huge stadiums such as the 75,000-capacity Olympiastadion in Berlin; as well as Glastonbury 2019-There is No Year solidifies and expands upon the doom-laden soul of their foundation, toward an even vaster, genre-reformatting sound, one somehow suspended in the amber of 'a different era,' as described by guitarist Lee Tesche."

Formed in London in 2012 by Fisher, Mahan and Tesche, friends from Atlanta who had been playing music together since childhood, the band recruited drummer Matt Tong (ex-Bloc Party) and signed to Matador in 2014. Since, they have toured relentlessly worldwide and released two massively acclaimed albums, 2015's self titled and their breakthrough 2017 sophomore LP The Underside of Power.

Photo credit: Christian Högstedt





