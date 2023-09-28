Alexmaax (MS MR) Enters His New Era With '100 Nights'

The LA-based artist alexmaax is entering his new era with the release of the alt pop track “100 Nights” HERE.

The solo project of LA-based singer, songwriter, producer and composer Max Hershenow, best known for his work as half of acclaimed alt pop duo MS MR with singer Lizzy Plapinger. After several years focused on writing and producing for other artists, he's introducing a new era of his alexmaax project.

Hershenow first found success with MS MR's brooding hit single “Hurricane,” which launched the band to stardom in 2013. They released two albums on Columbia Records and played sold-out headline tours and festival slots around the world, including the main stage at Coachella.

As part of the band, Hershenow has performed on late night shows, appeared in Vogue, Interview and V Magazine, and had his music used extensively in movies and TV. In celebration of the 10 year anniversary of their debut album, MS MR released a final single, “Saturn Return,” in 2023.

On stage, Hershenow became known for his flamboyant dance moves, which were deeply influenced by modern dance training at Vassar and the Martha Graham School. In an era when few indie musicians were openly gay, Hershenow pushed boundaries, proudly performing his queerness on stages around the globe.

As a producer and songwriter, Hershenow has created songs with forward-thinking pop and alternative artists like Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, Miya Folick, Messer, Ella Vos, Alaska Reid, Francisca Valenzuela, Ryn Weaver and many more. He also has a side project with Alex Winston, Post Precious, and has scored short films and dance pieces.

As alexmaax, Hershenow has released one EP, 2021's Constant Touch, which was released with a triptych of self-directed music videos. The EP's lead single “Bets Off” was used in the remake of Gossip Girl. He also makes ambient music, posted weekly.

Listen to the new single here: