Alexis Nikki Unveils Debut EP 'All Eyes On Me'

It marks a pivotal moment in the ever-evolving journey of Alexis Nikki as she now unveils her debut EP, "All Eyes On Me." This bold introduction under her fresh moniker, following her transformative departure from the dubstep space. Stepping into a new era, Alexis Nikki redefines her musical identity, bringing a nuanced diversity to her productions. The EP features two standout productions that embody Alexis Nikki’s dynamic approach, blending elements of tech house, bass house, and melodic house.

The EP kicks off with “Us”, a mesmerizing production that weaves enchanting vocal samples through a powerful baseline. Creating an ethereal atmosphere, the track is layered with a rhythm that pulls listeners straight to the dance floor, showcasing Alexis Nikki's refined grasp on dynamic production. The title track, “All Eyes On Me”, offers a potent bass house journey. With its strong vocal hooks and relentless bassline, this track is perfectly crafted for the vibrant energy of summer festivals and the intimate pulse of nightclub dance floors.

Formerly known as Kleøpatra, Alexis Nikki has been a formidable presence within the dubstep community, renowned for her deep, soul-shaking bass and magnetic live performances across major U.S. venues. This year, she reinvented herself with the release of "One More Time," her debut single as Alexis Nikki, signaling a bold departure from her previous style. The success of this single was quickly followed by other hits, including "Back To You" and "Rep My City" in collaboration with Zoobstool, each track further exploring and defining her innovative approach to music production.

"All Eyes On Me" highlights Alexis Nikki’s exceptional ability to blend various musical styles and solidifies her position as a trailblazer in the electronic music scene. Her unique flair for merging technical prowess with raw energy is evident throughout the EP, earning her critical acclaim and a rapidly growing fanbase. With her latest offering, Alexis Nikki not only transitions genres but sets a new standard for innovation and excitement in the electronic music landscape.

ABOUT ALEXIS NIKKI

Formerly known as Kleøpatra for subsonic, soul-rending bass music, she has proven to be a wunderkind and rising star in the world of electronic music. She went on to tour the United States under the name Kleøpatra and garnered support from some of the biggest names in Dubstep with releases on Subsidia, Rude Service, Space Yacht, and Emengy

After deciding to end the Kleøpatra era, a new house alias is born - Alexis Nikki, with a unique approach to production from tech house, to bass house, to melodic house, she takes her level of diversity to another level. Alexis Nikki prides herself in the passion and knowledge she brings to today’s scene. The upstart producer has struck a chord with the masses and her peers, garnering acclaim from outlets like EDM.com, EDM Maniac, EDM World Magazine, CelebMix, Heard It Here First, and more.

In an increasingly diverse electronic music landscape, Alexis Nikki offers a unique star power be﻿hind her confident personality, edgy style, and forward-thinking production. Alexis Nikki is well known for her work as a DJ/Producer in her home of Salt Lake City, Utah. She grew up and was raised to be a multi-instrumentalist, and would go on to attend music school, Salt Lake DJ and Production graduating in 2018.

