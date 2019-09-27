Alexina Unveils Her Debut EP 'Partying on my Own​​​​​​​

Today, Alexina releases her new EP titled "Partying on my Own." This alt-pop-noir release is a heart-wrenching, yet ultimately triumphant breakup story, told chronologically from a moment of doubt after locking eyes with a stranger at a house party in "Cool Together," to the cathartic, hopeful reflection on a tumultuous relationship in "The Millennial." This deeply personal, autobiographical EP is lyrically raw and nostalgic complimented by bittersweet, warm synths and retro drum beats. Alexina speaks musically for her gender and generation- a girl growing up broke in a city where life is tough, who is scrutinized on social media, and who can't afford rent. The "Partying on my Own" EP is an invitation to every other girl/guy who has been through these situations to feel powerful and dance along with these anthemic, sun-bleached songs.

Alexina grew up in London but was born in the South of Scotland- in fact, her moniker is also the name of a Scots female warrior, which is derivative of her real name, Alexandra. She spent a lot of time at school playing in bands and is obsessed with literature. She loves Orwell, Vonnegut, Laurie Lee and Roald Dahl. When she isn't reading or playing music, she's writing poetry or publishing fiction books for children inspired by her spoiled dog. She has gotten love from the likes of Paper, V Magazine, MILK and more.





