Alexina Arrives With Your Tears On The Dance Floor Anthem, PARTYING ON MY OWN

Alexina today releases her track, "Partying On My Own", a heartbreak anthem worth crying on the dance floor to. Reminiscent of Charli XCX or Robyn, from first listen you'll find yourself drawn into the track's swelling synths during its infectious chorus as she sings about using escapism to forget about heartbreak. LISTEN HERE

Premiering on PAPER Magazine, who noted, "The catchy song boasts a spacious, thumping beat with delicate synths - a perfect frame for Alexina's truly special voice, which has old-soul rasp and new-school brightness simultaneously."

Alexina explained the meaning behind the track - 'Partying on my Own' is a late night song written about about the numb-going out nights after a break up. Euphoric nights out dancing, the bleak first trains home, the cold 7am sun rise."

Alexina grew up in London but was born in the South of Scotland- in fact, her moniker is also the name of a Scots female warrior, which is derivative of her real name, Alexandra. She spent a lot of time at school playing in bands and is obsessed with literature. She loves Orwell, Vonnegut, Laurie Lee and Roald Dahl. When she isn't reading or playing music, she's writing poetry or publishing fiction books for children inspired by her spoiled dog. Her previous release, "Silent Killer", was heard in Margot Robbie's upcoming film noir, Terminal.





