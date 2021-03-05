Alex Bleeker Shares New Solo Album 'Heaven on the Faultline'

Today, Real Estate member and songwriter Alex Bleeker shares his new solo album Heaven on the Faultline via Night Bloom Records. The album singles have been praised by outlets like BrooklynVegan, Stereogum, Relix Magazine, Under the Radar, and more. KEXP presented an early stream of the record saying, "The sunny, buoyant melodies are in stark contrast to the lyrics, which skew towards bleak and world-weary, creating a paradoxical listen akin to (although not nearly as depressing as) the best of David Berman's catalog."



With his first full-length release in five years, Bleeker takes a warm and intimate approach that defines his mission for the project: "I wanted to capture the moment in which I fell in love with making music, to begin with. This is music for myself-me getting back to music for music's sake."



The album tackles the tensions and anxieties we've experienced as a society with a subtle grace, focusing on the simple pleasures of life as a means to an end. The composition as a whole, feels like Kerouac-esque spontaneous prose, with instrumental side-tracks peppered between witty lyricism, and a fever dream-like atmosphere.



Ahead of the release, Alex sat down with the Jambase Podcast to talk about his latest solo endeavor.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Leanne Kriz