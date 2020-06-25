Alewya Releases Debut Single 'Sweating'

Welcome to the transcendent sounds of multidisciplinary artist Alewya.

Dubbed "this decade's triple threat" by LOVE Magazine, the autodidact UK-based producer, singer-songwriter and artist released her debut single "Sweating" today via Because London Records, following her recent feature on Little Simz's track "where's my lighter."

Listen below!

"Sweating" is sensual, melodic dance music: 2am in a dingy club with entwined bodies, passion and potent intensity. The melodies on "Sweating" are buoyed by future-facing productions, drawing influence from her African roots and UK club culture. The song's sensual melodies implore you to move. For the track, Alewya brought in UK / Ghana-based producer The Busy Twist who makes African-inspired Bass Music that re-joins the dots between Accra and London. The two come together for a fire-fueled Fusion of the deepest club rhythms. Alewya notes, "It's about feeling chemistry with someone but also about a female who is not afraid of her prowess and power. It's a mood."

The hypnotic visuals for the song, directed by Jack Bowden, vibrate with kinetic energy rich with enthralling rhythms and dancers. In it, Alewya is seen on screen in the video spraying a large canvas hinting at her wide-spanning talents which include illustration, sculpture and visual art.

Photo Credit: Christina Ebenezer

