Cortini is currently working on a release of the 'Nati Infiniti' installation, to be released on Mute in early 2024.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Alessandro Cortini To Debut Immersive New Work 'Nati Infiniti' At Atonal, Berlin Ahead of North American Tour Dates

Alessandro Cortini has announced a run of North American tour dates that will kick off in Philadelphia at Making Time Festival and will see performances in New York, Los Angeles, Portland and more. Full dates are listed below. 

Additionally, the debut live performance of ‘Nati Infiniti’, Alessandro Cortini’s latest work, is confirmed for Berlin’s Atonal festival in Berlin on Sunday, September 17th. This weekend will see 'Nati Infiniti' presented for the first time as an improvised audio-visual performance, with visual collaborator Marco Ciceri.

The Italian musician, producer, composer, and instrument builder originally created the work for Sonar Lisboa 2022, an immersive audio installation across four floors of the Museu de Lisboa’s Moagem. The new interpretation of the original installation, which featured architectural lighting that responded to sounds Cortini created with Strega, the instrument he co-designed with Make Noise, reimagines the work as a unique, evolving dialogue via an audio-visual created with Marco Ciceri.

The concept highlights the interconnectedness of all things and invites us to embrace our own transformative power. Utilizing the infinite life of minerals reveals a world where they constantly grow, evolve, and interact, showing them not just as physical objects but as an embodiment of the universe's boundless potential.

Alessandro Cortini is one of the foremost figures of contemporary electronic music, best known for his haunting, atmospheric work. A longstanding member of Nine Inch Nails, he is a highly prolific solo artist, releasing a steady stream of his own heady music on luminary labels including Mute, Hospital, and Important Records for the past decade.

He has also collaborated with the likes of Lawrence English, Daniel Avery and Merzbow, been inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (the only Italian musician ever honored) and found time to create the Strega synth with Make Noise, used on his latest full length, Scuro Chiaro out on Mute.

Pitchfork described the album as “pitched somewhere between purgatory and the planetarium ... consistently managing to thrill and surprise”. He also soundtracked catwalk shows for fashion giants Alexander McQueen, Dior and Fendi. Balancing dark ambience with smokey, pulsing rhythms, his compositions are perfectly restrained, textured and mesmeric. 

Cortini is currently working on a release of the 'Nati Infiniti' installation, to be released on Mute in early 2024 and will soon return to the studio for the follow up to his last studio album.

NATI INFINITI LIVE – with Marco Ciceri:

9/17/2023 – Berlin (DE), Atonal festival
9/19/2023 – Lisbon (PT), Culturgest at Emílio Rui Vilar Auditorium

ALESSANDRO CORTINI LIVE:

9/22/2023 – Philadelphia, PA (US), Making Time festival
9/27/2023 – Toronto, ON (CA), Velvet Underground
9/28/2023 – Chicago, IL (US), Reflections series at Epiphany Center For The Arts
9/29/2023 – New York City, NY (US), Reflections series at Church of the Heavenly Rest
10/1/2023 – Vancouver, BC (US), Chan Center for the Performing Arts – SOLD OUT
10/3/2023 – Portland, OR (US), Holocene
10/5/2023 – San Francisco, CA (US), 1015 Folsom
10/7/2023 – Los Angeles, CA (US), Reflections series at Immanuel Presbyterian Church
10/21/2023 – Uppsala (SW), Otherworldly festival
10/27/2023 – Brighton (UK), Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts
11/10/2023 – Utrecht (NL), Le Guess Who? Festival – curated by Heba Kadry
12/4/2023– Milano (IT), Auditorium San Fedele

Photo credit: Emilie Elizabeth



