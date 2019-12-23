Alec Benjamin Shares Video For 'Mind Is A Prison'

Platinum-certified singer songwriter Alec Benjamin, who recently surpassed 1 billion worldwide streams, has released a personal and moving companion visual for his latest release "Mind Is A Prison" - streaming now via Benjamin's official YouTube channel HERE. The emotionally raw track was initially accompanied by a lyric video which quickly garnered over 1 million views within the first few days of its release.

Watch the music video below!

"Mind Is A Prison" was immediately met with widespread critical acclaim from Billboard, Dujour, Idolator, and more. On the day of release, the track was accompanied by an intimate and beautiful feature with PAPER, who praised Benjamin as "a storyteller who's mastered the art of turning everyday heartbreak into compelling pop songs."

"Mind Is A Prison" follows Benjamin's critically acclaimed singles "Jesus in L.A." and "Must Have Been The Wind" which arrived as the singer-songwriter's first new releases since his internationally acclaimed debut mixtape, "NARRATED FOR YOU." Released last year, the mixtape was highlighted by the RIAA platinum certified smash single, "Let Me Down Slowly" which proved Benjamin's planetary breakthrough, reaching the top 5 radio airplay in France, Germany, Finland, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal, Romania, and Czech Republic whilst earning the #8 spot on overall European airplay. Alec also earned 2x platinum certification in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands and Switzerland, platinum certification in Belgium, Denmark, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, China and Korea as well as gold certification in Austria, France, Germany, Indonesia and Italy. His international and widespread appeal has helped Alec's videos amass over 125 million views on YouTube.

Recently, Alec has been traveling the world on tour and writing new music to be shared in 2020. The celebrated live performer just returned home from touring Europe and selling out his biggest venues to date including massive headline shows in London, New York and Los Angeles. These shows followed Alec's recently wrapped Caught In The Middle World Tour, which took him throughout Asia including his first-ever stop in Seoul, Korea, where Jimin of BTS attended Alec's show sparking a worldwide trending moment on Twitter. This past October, the 25-year-old embarked on his biggest North American headlining shows to date. For a glimpse at Alec's incredible live show watch him perform "Water Fountain" and "Let Me Down Slowly" LIVE from New York.

2019 has proven to be an incredible year for the young artist who has amassed over 1 billion global streams. He kicked off the year with his North American late night television debut on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden, performing his now RIAA platinum certified single "Let Me Down Slowly." That same day he released a version of "Let Me Down Slowly" featuring Alessia Cara, which received rave reviews from ROLLING STONE who praised "Benjamin and Cara's voices meld together on the hypnotic pop tune as they reflect on vulnerability and the fear of losing a good relationship." Benjamin went on to enter the Billboard Hot 100 with "Let Me Down Slowly (Feat. Alessia Cara)" and graced the cover of Spotify's esteemed Pop Rising playlist. Alec continued this momentum with his single "Jesus In LA" which was accompanied by a companion visual that has racked up over 7 million views. Alec performed the spellbinding and biographical track for the first time on national television on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Alec's Spotify Singles are also now available and feature stripped renditions of "Let Me Down Slowly" as well as his fan-favorite, emotionally gripping cover of Eminem's "Stan."

NARRATED FOR YOU, Benjamin's extraordinary debut mixtape has received praise from fans and critics alike, with both The New York Times and TIME applauding fan favorite "The Water Fountain" on release day. Alec's compelling companion visuals for mixtape tracks "Let Me Down Slowly," "If We Have Each Other," and "Boy In The Bubble" have amassed over 125 million collective views on YouTube. In addition to love from fans and critics, Benjamin has garnered an immense amount of support from other acclaimed musicians, including Billie Eilish, Bryson Tiller, Kevin Abstract, one of his biggest idols John Mayer and more.





Related Articles View More Music Stories