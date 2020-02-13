 Alec Benjamin Releases New Single 'Oh My God'

Platinum-certified artist Alec Benjamin has released a brand new single from his highly-anticipated debut album, These Two Windows, out April 3rd. "Oh My God" arrives today following his track "Demons" as well as previously released singles "Mind Is A Prison," "Must Have Been The Wind," and "Jesus in L.A." "Oh My God" is available now on all DSPs and streaming services. The vibey, catchy track with mature production arrives alongside an introspective and wistful music video streaming now on Alec's official YouTube channel.

Listen and watch below!

"Oh My God" is Benjamin's first release since he announced his debut album These Two Windows. The follow-up to his acclaimed mixtape Narrated For You will arrive on Friday, April 3rd. Pre-save the These Two Windows HERE .

The acclaimed singer-songwriter will celebrate the release of his debut album with his first-ever back-to-back performances at Coachella on April 12th and 19th. Alec's North American headline These Two Windows Tour will kick off on April 15th in Phoenix, AZ and travel through the end of May. This spring, Benjamin will join Lewis Capaldi on tour throughout the UK. In addition to Coachella, Alec is also set to perform at major festivals Governor's Ball and Hangout Music Festival. Tickets for all live performances are on sale now. For all details and ticket information, please visit https://www.alecbenjamin.com/tour/ .





