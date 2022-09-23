Alaska Thunderfuck Shares 'Red 4 Filth' Album & New Video with RuPaul's Bosco

Star of stage, screen, podcast airwaves and beyond, scalding hot drag superstar Alaska Thunderf has revealed the official artwork for her Red 4 Filth album. The long-awaited album arrives today September 23 via PEG Records/Warner Music Group/ADA. Pre-Order here.

Red 4 Filth produced by Ivan and Peter, Jordan Palmer, Stolar & Chester Krupa & Killingsworth finds Alaska continuing to evolve artistically and is an album of addictive pure pop confections harkening back to the 90's and early 2000's ala Britney, Xtina and TLC.

Alaska collaborated with a dream team of songwriters (Jay Stolar (Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato), JBACH, Chester Krupa, Skyler Cocco, Jordan Palmer, Andrea Rosario (Aloe Blacc) Jesse Saint John, Nick Laughlin and Ferras) not many other drag performers have attained thus far.

"With this album we were heavily referencing the music that made me who I am, and we talk about love and relationships and friendships in a way that I never have before in my music." said Alaska

The "All That She Wants" video features RuPaul Drag Race fave Bosco and completes the latest in a steady output of tracks released from Red 4 Filth, following "Red," "beautiful (night 4 a) breakdown/without your love," "wow," "XOXOY2K/ask me," "22," "uh," "I Am Her (She Is Me) (feat. Ts Madison)" and "Girlz Night (feat. Stephanie's Child)" that were rolled out over the last year.

"The video tells the story of an outer space ingenue- the perfect specimen of womanhood trapped in a space pod by a diabolical creator. But when the mystical creation becomes too powerful, her creator flies into a rage. Does her creator destroy her ? Or does the outer space woman break free once and for all ? You'll have to watch the video to find out"states Alaska, while Bosco says of the video, "Grueling, unforgiving, and emotionally taxing. I spent months preparing for the role and don't know if I'll ever be normal again.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

OCT 25 - ORLANDO, FL - THE ABBEY ORLANDO

OCT 26 - TAMPA, FL - CROWBAR

OCT 27 - ATLANTA, GA - HELL AT MASQUERADE

OCT 28 - CHARLOTTE, NC - NEIGHBORHOOD THEATRE

OCT 29 - WASHINGTON, DC - HOWARD THEATRE

NOV 2 - RICHMOND, VA - CANAL CLUB

NOV 3 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - FOUNDRY AT FILLMORE

NOV 4 - NEW YORK, NY - SONY HALL

NOV 5 - BOSTON, MA - PARADISE

NOV 6 - HAMDEN, CT - SPACE BALLROOM - SOLD OUT

NOV 8 - HAMDEN, CT - SPACE BALLROOM

NOV 9 - TORONTO, ON - LEE'S PALACE

NOV 10 - TORONTO, ON - LEE'S PALACE - SOLD OUT

NOV 11 - DETROIT, MI - MAGIC STICK

NOV 12 - CHICAGO, IL - LINCOLN HALL - SOLD OUT

NOV 13 - CHICAGO, IL - LINCOLN HALL

NOV 15 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN - IRVING THEATRE

NOV 16 - DES MOINES, IA - WOOLY'S

NOV 17 - MILWAUKEE, WI - MIRAMAR THEATRE

NOV 18 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - STUDIO B

NOV 19 - KANSAS CITY, MO - RECORDBAR

NOV 20 - ST. LOUIS, MO - RED FLAG

NOV 23 - TULSA, OK - VANGUARD

NOV 25 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - TOWER THEATRE

NOV 26 - AUSTIN, TX - 3TEN AT ACL LIVE - SOLD OUT

NOV 27 - DALLAS, TX - TREES

NOV 28 - AUSTIN, TX - 3TEN AT ACL LIVE

NOV 30 - PHOENIX, AZ - CRESCENT BALLROOM

DEC 2 - SAN DIEGO, CA - HOUSE OF BLUES

DEC 3 - LOS ANGELES, CA - THE REGENT

DEC 8 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - THE INDEPENDENT

DEC 9 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - THE INDEPENDENT - SOLD OUT

DEC 10 - PORTLAND, OR - HAWTHORNE THEATRE

DEC 11 - VANCOUVER, BC - COMMODORE

DEC 13 - SEATTLE, WA - NEUMOS

DEC 15 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SOUNDWELL

DEC 16 - FORT COLLINS, CO - AGGIE THEATRE

DEC 17 - BOULDER, CO - FOX THEATRE

DEC 18 - DENVER, CO - THE BLUEBIRD