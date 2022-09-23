Alaska Thunderfuck Shares 'Red 4 Filth' Album & New Video with RuPaul's Bosco
The “All That She Wants” video features RuPaul Drag Race fave Bosco.
Star of stage, screen, podcast airwaves and beyond, scalding hot drag superstar Alaska Thunderf has revealed the official artwork for her Red 4 Filth album. The long-awaited album arrives today September 23 via PEG Records/Warner Music Group/ADA. Pre-Order here.
Red 4 Filth produced by Ivan and Peter, Jordan Palmer, Stolar & Chester Krupa & Killingsworth finds Alaska continuing to evolve artistically and is an album of addictive pure pop confections harkening back to the 90's and early 2000's ala Britney, Xtina and TLC.
Alaska collaborated with a dream team of songwriters (Jay Stolar (Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato), JBACH, Chester Krupa, Skyler Cocco, Jordan Palmer, Andrea Rosario (Aloe Blacc) Jesse Saint John, Nick Laughlin and Ferras) not many other drag performers have attained thus far.
"With this album we were heavily referencing the music that made me who I am, and we talk about love and relationships and friendships in a way that I never have before in my music." said Alaska
The "All That She Wants" video features RuPaul Drag Race fave Bosco and completes the latest in a steady output of tracks released from Red 4 Filth, following "Red," "beautiful (night 4 a) breakdown/without your love," "wow," "XOXOY2K/ask me," "22," "uh," "I Am Her (She Is Me) (feat. Ts Madison)" and "Girlz Night (feat. Stephanie's Child)" that were rolled out over the last year.
"The video tells the story of an outer space ingenue- the perfect specimen of womanhood trapped in a space pod by a diabolical creator. But when the mystical creation becomes too powerful, her creator flies into a rage. Does her creator destroy her ? Or does the outer space woman break free once and for all ? You'll have to watch the video to find out"states Alaska, while Bosco says of the video, "Grueling, unforgiving, and emotionally taxing. I spent months preparing for the role and don't know if I'll ever be normal again.
Watch the new music video here:
Listen to the new album here:
Tour Dates
OCT 25 - ORLANDO, FL - THE ABBEY ORLANDO
OCT 26 - TAMPA, FL - CROWBAR
OCT 27 - ATLANTA, GA - HELL AT MASQUERADE
OCT 28 - CHARLOTTE, NC - NEIGHBORHOOD THEATRE
OCT 29 - WASHINGTON, DC - HOWARD THEATRE
NOV 2 - RICHMOND, VA - CANAL CLUB
NOV 3 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - FOUNDRY AT FILLMORE
NOV 4 - NEW YORK, NY - SONY HALL
NOV 5 - BOSTON, MA - PARADISE
NOV 6 - HAMDEN, CT - SPACE BALLROOM - SOLD OUT
NOV 8 - HAMDEN, CT - SPACE BALLROOM
NOV 9 - TORONTO, ON - LEE'S PALACE
NOV 10 - TORONTO, ON - LEE'S PALACE - SOLD OUT
NOV 11 - DETROIT, MI - MAGIC STICK
NOV 12 - CHICAGO, IL - LINCOLN HALL - SOLD OUT
NOV 13 - CHICAGO, IL - LINCOLN HALL
NOV 15 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN - IRVING THEATRE
NOV 16 - DES MOINES, IA - WOOLY'S
NOV 17 - MILWAUKEE, WI - MIRAMAR THEATRE
NOV 18 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - STUDIO B
NOV 19 - KANSAS CITY, MO - RECORDBAR
NOV 20 - ST. LOUIS, MO - RED FLAG
NOV 23 - TULSA, OK - VANGUARD
NOV 25 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - TOWER THEATRE
NOV 26 - AUSTIN, TX - 3TEN AT ACL LIVE - SOLD OUT
NOV 27 - DALLAS, TX - TREES
NOV 28 - AUSTIN, TX - 3TEN AT ACL LIVE
NOV 30 - PHOENIX, AZ - CRESCENT BALLROOM
DEC 2 - SAN DIEGO, CA - HOUSE OF BLUES
DEC 3 - LOS ANGELES, CA - THE REGENT
DEC 8 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - THE INDEPENDENT
DEC 9 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - THE INDEPENDENT - SOLD OUT
DEC 10 - PORTLAND, OR - HAWTHORNE THEATRE
DEC 11 - VANCOUVER, BC - COMMODORE
DEC 13 - SEATTLE, WA - NEUMOS
DEC 15 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SOUNDWELL
DEC 16 - FORT COLLINS, CO - AGGIE THEATRE
DEC 17 - BOULDER, CO - FOX THEATRE
DEC 18 - DENVER, CO - THE BLUEBIRD