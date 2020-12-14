Alaska Thunderfuck Premieres 3d Animated Video For “Let It Snow (Ivan And Peter Mix)”

International drag superstar Alaska Thunderf has premiered the 3D animated video for her latest holiday single, "Let It Snow (Ivan and Peter Mix)" today.

The video was created by Agusta Yr (The 1975, Remi Wolf) and finds Alaska as a statuesque bikini clad snow goddess werking and twerking with more ice queen fairy dancers than a Lady Gaga convention could hold as she prances her way through a tripped out CandyLandesque world.

We've always known Alaska was from another galaxy and in this new video she's here to prove it with her big hair, fabulous fur coat, and, of course, nails.