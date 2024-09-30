Alan Jackson's 'Last Call: One More for the Road' Tour Adds Zach Top

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Zach Top is the latest country music talent tapped to join Alan Jackson as a special guest on his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour.

Top will be on the bill as direct support for four of Jackson’s five scheduled shows in 2025 – Saturday, February 15 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas…Friday, March 7 at Orlando, Florida’s Kia Center…Saturday, April 26 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida…and Saturday, May 17 at Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Fiserv Forum. All shows are on sale now.

Hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the “hottest acts right now,” Zach Top is in the midst of a breakthrough year. After the release of his acclaimed debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, Top was awarded Discovery Artist of the Year at the MusicRow Awards and recently received his first nomination for New Artist of the Year at the upcoming CMA Awards. Known for his “thrilling” live performances (Holler), the Washington state native’s 2025 schedule also includes a sold-out headline tour of his own.

Jackson has long been a supporter of new and emerging talent, having showcased a lengthy list of then-relatively-unknown artists on the road over the years. Top joins the company of such established country hitmakers as Brad Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Chris Young, Sara Evans, Jon Pardi and Lauren Alaina, among many others.

Like all other stops on this landmark tour, Jackson’s concerts will mark the last time the Country Music Hall of Famer will ever perform his more-than-30 years of hits in each city, offering one final chance for people to see and hear the iconic singer-songwriter in concert.

Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road Tour finds him thrilling audiences as fans relive hits like “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” night-after-night. The three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year kicked off the tour in August and is playing to standing-room crowds from the first notes of “Gone Country” through ballads like “Remember When” and the still-reverent “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” and lengthy encores where he still autographs and signs countless hats, t-shirts and other items.

Singer-songwriter James Carothers, who got his start at AJ’s Good Time Bar (the multi-level honky-tonk Jackson owns and operates in Nashville), will also appear at all shows.

Tickets and tour information for Alan Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road Tour are available at alanjackson.com. VIP experiences are available. A dollar from every ticket sold for the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt organization that funds research, and each dollar will be matched by a generous group of CMTRF donors.

Photo credit: Kane Wayne

