Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Aime Simone Releases His New Single 'Baby Don't Quit'

Aime Simone Releases His New Single 'Baby Don't Quit'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Aime Simone unveils his new single "Baby Don't Quit" (Because Music), after gaining popularity quickly for his hit single "Shining Light".

The Paris-born singer-songwriter and producer, recorded his debut Say Yes, Say No in Berlin. The debut album, released independently in July 2020, includes his gold single "Shining Light" (+25M) and defines Aime Simone's musical and stylistic vision.

Based on emotion, his compositions combine the finesse of pop songwriting and club music that fed Aime during his Berlin years. A musical style that Aime Simone describes as "post pop". This expression means that we borrow a palette so rich in styles that the concept of musical genre is vanishing.

"Baby Don't Quit," written upon his return to Paris, again blends the sound of his guitar with his mastery of digital production: "It's a song that mixes the organic side of pop songwriting with a powerful trap background, made with a Roland TR-808 [a drum machine used by both Marvin Gaye on Sexual Healing and Kanye West on his 808s and Heartbreak album."

The result is a captivating, pop, and powerful song that conveys a message of hope: believe in your vision despite the obstacles, hold on to your dreams. A message to his life, as well as creative partner Sonja Fix: "We had just returned to Paris, it was winter. Sonja had difficulty adapting to this change. We were in the middle of confinement and, despite her positive nature, her mood was at its lowest. I dedicated this song to her that says "Don't give up".

Jake Erland is the director and DOP for the video, and it is creative directed by Sonja Fix. Both Aime and Sonja are featured in the music video, which is both dark and soft, where light and shadow clash, just like Aime's artistic approach. Both mainstream and underground, Aime Simone is a sensitive author, full of audacity.

Aime Simone about the video: "This music video captures the feeling of staying strong for someone you love in a difficult time. In a desolate landscape, faced with the harsh elements that symbolise adversity one can face in life, love keeps the hope alive.

Watch the new music video here:

AIME SIMONE LIVE:

5.2 - Club Transbo - Villeurbanne (Lyon)
5.4 - Le Grand Mix - Tourcoing (Lille)
5.10 - Stereolux (SOLD OUT) - Nantes
5.16 - Le Rockstore - Montpellier
5.17 - Rockschool Barbey - Bordeaux
5.24 - Le 106 - Rouen
5.12 - Great Escape festival - Brighton (UK)
6.4 - We Love Green festival - Paris
6.29 - Festival Major Bay - Marseille
7.14 - Francos de la Rochelle - La Rochelle
7.23 - Midi Festival - Hyères
8.6 - Plages Electroniques - Cannes
8.16 - Cabaret Vert - Charleville Mézières
8.20 - Festival Palmarosa - Montpellier

Photo credit: Idan Barazan



Ben Kweller to Release Sha Sha 20th Anniversary Deluxe Photo
Ben Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary Deluxe
This Slacker-core gem was recorded by Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Lemonheads) back in 2001 when BK was coming up in NYC with The Strokes and Moldy Peaches. Sha Sha Deluxe will be available on Triple-LP, Triple-CD, and USB Toothbrush (Yes, a red toothbrush that you plug into your computer).
BKTHERULA Drops New Project LVL5 P1 Photo
BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'
ising Atlanta rapper Bktherula unleashes her multifaceted new project LVL5 P1. Brimming with Bk’s signature swagger and mesmerizing lyricism, the sizzling 10-song set includes recent singles “TAN” and “PSSYONFT” as well as 2022’s “FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)” featuring Destroy Lonely and “?????.” Check out upcoming tour dates!
KID BLOOM Shares New Single Walk With Me Photo
KID BLOOM Shares New Single 'Walk With Me'
With Highway, Kid Bloom established his own musical domain – neon production, hip-hop beat-work, and psychedelic guitar emissions revolving around confessional lyrics flowing with unfiltered honesty. The LP’s “I Fell in Love Again”, “Have U Seen Her” and other singles have resonated with fans, pushing Spotify monthly listenership over 2 million.
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single Borderland Photo
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'
Recorded on the duo’s day off during a Texas tour run in January of this year at The Zone Studio in Dripping Springs, Texas, “Borderland” was produced by Alvin, who also plays electric guitar. Engineered and mixed by Stuart Sullivan, the track features Jimmie Dale Gilmore on lead vocals joined by Lisa Pankrantz.

From This Author - Michael Major


Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'
February 17, 2023

Maryland rap auteur IDK kicks off 2023 with his undeniable new single, “Radioactive.” IDK has managed all of this while hitting the road alongside Pusha-T for the Virginia icon’s It’s Almost Dry tour, where IDK has performed songs from Simple., his eight-track collaborative project with Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Kaytranada.
Cynthia Nixon Will Return as Director For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season TwoCynthia Nixon Will Return as Director For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two
February 17, 2023

Cynthia Nixon will return as a director for the second season of AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season one starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler. The second season will also feature the return of John Corbett as Aidan, plus Tony Danza.
Ben Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary DeluxeBen Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary Deluxe
February 17, 2023

This Slacker-core gem was recorded by Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Lemonheads) back in 2001 when BK was coming up in NYC with The Strokes and Moldy Peaches. Sha Sha Deluxe will be available on Triple-LP, Triple-CD, and USB Toothbrush (Yes, a red toothbrush that you plug into your computer).
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'
February 17, 2023

Recorded on the duo’s day off during a Texas tour run in January of this year at The Zone Studio in Dripping Springs, Texas, “Borderland” was produced by Alvin, who also plays electric guitar. Engineered and mixed by Stuart Sullivan, the track features Jimmie Dale Gilmore on lead vocals joined by Lisa Pankrantz.
BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'
February 17, 2023

ising Atlanta rapper Bktherula unleashes her multifaceted new project LVL5 P1. Brimming with Bk’s signature swagger and mesmerizing lyricism, the sizzling 10-song set includes recent singles “TAN” and “PSSYONFT” as well as 2022’s “FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)” featuring Destroy Lonely and “?????.” Check out upcoming tour dates!
share