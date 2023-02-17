Aime Simone Releases His New Single 'Baby Don't Quit'

Aime Simone unveils his new single "Baby Don't Quit" (Because Music), after gaining popularity quickly for his hit single "Shining Light".

The Paris-born singer-songwriter and producer, recorded his debut Say Yes, Say No in Berlin. The debut album, released independently in July 2020, includes his gold single "Shining Light" (+25M) and defines Aime Simone's musical and stylistic vision.

Based on emotion, his compositions combine the finesse of pop songwriting and club music that fed Aime during his Berlin years. A musical style that Aime Simone describes as "post pop". This expression means that we borrow a palette so rich in styles that the concept of musical genre is vanishing.

"Baby Don't Quit," written upon his return to Paris, again blends the sound of his guitar with his mastery of digital production: "It's a song that mixes the organic side of pop songwriting with a powerful trap background, made with a Roland TR-808 [a drum machine used by both Marvin Gaye on Sexual Healing and Kanye West on his 808s and Heartbreak album."

The result is a captivating, pop, and powerful song that conveys a message of hope: believe in your vision despite the obstacles, hold on to your dreams. A message to his life, as well as creative partner Sonja Fix: "We had just returned to Paris, it was winter. Sonja had difficulty adapting to this change. We were in the middle of confinement and, despite her positive nature, her mood was at its lowest. I dedicated this song to her that says "Don't give up".

Jake Erland is the director and DOP for the video, and it is creative directed by Sonja Fix. Both Aime and Sonja are featured in the music video, which is both dark and soft, where light and shadow clash, just like Aime's artistic approach. Both mainstream and underground, Aime Simone is a sensitive author, full of audacity.

Aime Simone about the video: "This music video captures the feeling of staying strong for someone you love in a difficult time. In a desolate landscape, faced with the harsh elements that symbolise adversity one can face in life, love keeps the hope alive.

Watch the new music video here:

AIME SIMONE LIVE:

5.2 - Club Transbo - Villeurbanne (Lyon)

5.4 - Le Grand Mix - Tourcoing (Lille)

5.10 - Stereolux (SOLD OUT) - Nantes

5.16 - Le Rockstore - Montpellier

5.17 - Rockschool Barbey - Bordeaux

5.24 - Le 106 - Rouen

5.12 - Great Escape festival - Brighton (UK)

6.4 - We Love Green festival - Paris

6.29 - Festival Major Bay - Marseille

7.14 - Francos de la Rochelle - La Rochelle

7.23 - Midi Festival - Hyères

8.6 - Plages Electroniques - Cannes

8.16 - Cabaret Vert - Charleville Mézières

8.20 - Festival Palmarosa - Montpellier

Photo credit: Idan Barazan