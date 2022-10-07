Aidan Bissett Drops Debut EP 'I'm Alright if You're Ok'

Capitol Records released Aidan Bissett's debut EP, I'm Alright If You're OK. The five-track project documents the stages of a troubled relationship with raw immediacy and illuminating perspective, demonstrating his knack for twisting heartbreak into exhilarating songs.

On the new single "Tripping Over Air," the 19-year-old considers how easy it is to ignore the early warning signs in a relationship. The track has shot into Spotify's Viral 50 U.S. chart, entered the Daily Viral charts in countries around the globe, including Australia, Canada, South Africa and Switzerland, and sparked massive growth across Bissett's social media.

Bissett will join The Greeting Committee on their fall North American tour, which kicks off November 6 at the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins, CO and includes a November 14 show at the El Rey in Los Angeles, CA. See below for itinerary. The run follows his previous 2022 tours with Lauv and Claire Rosinkranz.

Made with producers like Captain Cuts (Walk The Moon, Lennon Stella), Andrew Wells (X Ambassadors, Halsey), and COIN frontman Chase Lawrence, I'm Alright If You're OK expands on the rule-breaking ingenuity the Florida native first revealed in his early work as an entirely DIY bedroom-pop artist.

Echoing its vast whirlwind of emotions, the EP endlessly pushes into new and unexpected sonic terrain. "All That I'm Craving" is fueled by unstoppably bouncy indie-pop grooves. "I Can't Be Your Friend" brims with woozy synth lines and otherworldly textures while grandiose strings are juxtaposed with frenetic guitar work on "A Song For Her." The anthemic "Twenty Something" closes out the EP.

Bissett shot videos with director Brooke James (Troye Sivan) for each of the EP's five tracks. Love sets him spinning in the official video for "All That I'm Craving," which premiered today.

"The EP's title refers to finally realizing that I was letting my mental wellbeing depend way too much on the other person, and not focusing enough on taking care of myself," explains Aidan Bissett, who has come to realize that his fans are navigating similar issues. "I've had so many conversations over the past year where people have told me that my music's helped them through things like depression and anxiety and relationship problems. It's really solidified that it's not just about me putting out songs anymore - it's about the connection that people have with those songs and doing whatever I can to make that connection as real as possible."

After breaking through with a series of self-produced singles in 2020, Bissett was signed to Capitol Records before he'd even finished high school. To date, he's amassed over 52 million combined global streams, surpassed one million monthly listeners on Spotify and hit one billion views on TikTok across all videos using his music and over 200,000 creations.

The Honey Pop said, "Aidan Bissett is an artist that everyone needs to be paying attention to. We have a feeling this is only the beginning of his genius artistry." Wonderland concurred, hailing him as "the newcomer we love that you need to know..."

Listen to the new album here: