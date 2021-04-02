Afterlife Drops New Single & Music Video 'Burn It Down'

Metalcore four-piece Afterlife have shared a brand new single and music video "Burn It Down" today. The music video takes the new lyrics literally, complete with the band performing alongside some major pyrotechnics. Fans can listen to "Burn It Down" and watch the accompanying music video now below.

"'Burn It Down' was written towards the tail end of the recording process and at that time we were many months into the global pandemic which personally resulted in a lot of anger and frustration with how things were being handled in not only our country but around the world," shares front man Tyler Levenson. "Writing and recording music in a time where there is this looming sense of fear and uncertainty put me in a place where I've never been before mentally and at that time I felt very hopeless and as if my "world" was on fire so I wanted the song to feel very empowering and anthemic in tone to counter how I was feeling which resulted in the lyrics "You bring the match, I'll bring the gas, Together we'll burn it and live among the ash" and "When push comes to shove, You gave us no choice" to really visualize that we've had enough and it's time for change which I'm sure many others feel the same exact way as we do."

"Burn It Down" follows late 2020 single release "Wasting Time," an anthemic track that was written to inspire people. Afterlife released their debut album Breaking Point via Hopeless Records in early 2019, which immediately gained immense praise from fans while garnering adds to Spotify's Rock Hard, New Core and New Blood playlists, Amazon's Fresh Hard Rock and The Forge UK playlists and Pandora's New Rock station. Additional support from BBC Radio 1, Kerrang!, idobi Howl and Alternative Press as well as multiple Number 1 spots on Sirius XM Octane has helped propel Afterlife into headphones of listeners around the world.

The album ambitiously tackles a variety of impactful topics from mental health and domestic assault to political apathy and the weight of guilt over the course of 10 unique tracks that blend influences like Slipknot, Linkin Park and modern hip-hop. Breaking Point is available to stream and purchase at http://smarturl.it/afterlifebp.

Photo Credit: Ana Massard