Adiel Mitchell To Release New Single ALL THE WAY (Lounge Mix) Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Adiel Mitchell releases the "All The Way (Lounge Mix)". The original song was produced by Dave "Davey Remix" Reed (TLC's self-titled 2017 album) and was included on Adiel's debut EP, About Last Night which was a collaboration project between Adiel, Davey, and Denver-based producer DMDTheProducer.



"The craziest thing about this remix is that J*Davey randomly sent it to me one day while we were working on the original version of the track," Adiel shared. "I just got an email one late night and he was pretty much like 'Hey bro, so I was just messing around with some other ideas and wanted to show you what I thought.' ... The second I heard it, I instantly fell in love. I love hearing something, falling in love, and then seeing that same thing flipped upside down and remixed. It allows the song to breathe in a different light and that is so dope to me. Art is never truly finished and being able to vibe with multiple different versions of something is cool."

Adiel Mitchell is a singer/songwriter, dancer, and producer based out of Denver, CO. His musical journey began as a member of the YouTube-famed pop duo, Two Worlds, which appeared on VH1's 24 hour Livestream event "Make A Band Famous" and who's debut project, Playtime (EP), peaked at number 11 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter chart. As time passed on, Adiel ventured on with his own inspirations and influences as a solo artist. He discovered his voice, style, and sound, creating his own blend of of Pop/R&B with production elements of today's hottest Hip-Hop music.

In 2018, he released his About Last Night (EP), featuring the hit single "Black Dress" and the song "2nd Chances" which was included on the Grammy-considered compilation, Already On II: The Return of R&B. The compilation also featured singles from R&B greats like Men at Large, Public Announcement, and Full Force.



He recently opened for Amber Mark, NaPalm, Dylan Montayne and hosted a sold out listening party for his Jungle (EP) release which was sponsored by Deep Eddy Vodka.

His latest release, "All The Way (Lounge Mix)" will be available to stream and download June 28th.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You