Adam Sandler To Be Honored with ASCAP Founders Award

Promising a night filled with music, laughter and Hollywood magic, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) today announces that movie star, songwriter and comedy powerhouse Adam Sandler will be honored with The ASCAP Founders Award at the 37th annual 2020 Pop Music Awards. The invitation-only event, which celebrates the ASCAP writers and publishers of the most-performed music of the past year, takes place on April 28 in Los Angeles.

"Adam is a giant of comedy, and so many of his most hilarious onscreen moments are based in music and song," said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. "From Opera Man to 'The Chanukah Song' to 'Grow Old with You,' Adam's genius ability to seamlessly blend comedy and music helps us all appreciate the wonders and absurdities of life and love. ASCAP is honored to recognize Adam Sandler for his singular contributions to the comedy music canon."

"Music has always been a perfect partner to comedy and together they have tremendous power to lift people up," said ASCAP Executive Vice President, Membership, John Titta. "Adam is a master of both art forms and that's why I'm so excited that he will be the first music and comedy songwriter to receive the ASCAP Founders Award."

An ASCAP member for 28 years, Sandler made his mark on comedy and music with over 250 ASCAP-registered works ranging from amusing ballads to playful sing-a-longs. From his famous SNL classics like "The Thanksgiving Song," "Lunchlady Land" and "Red Hooded Sweatshirt" to newer songs like his heartfelt tribute to Chris Farley in his 2019 Netflix special 100% Fresh, no Sandler skit is complete without a song to send the audience into fits of laughter. He has released six albums receiving four Grammy nominations, with two going double-platinum - They're All Gonna Laugh at You! and What the Hell Happened to Me? All his work showcases Sandler's prodigious wit, comic timing and ability to connect with his audience. His songs are featured in several of his hit Hollywood films including The Wedding Singer ("Grow Old with You"), 50 First Dates ("Forgetful Lucy"), The Meyerowitz Stories ("Genius Girl") and Eight Crazy Nights.

As a writer, producer and actor, Sandler's films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and include box-office hits like Grown Ups, Big Daddy and The Wedding Singer. His films on Netflix have been watched over 2 billion hours and his latest, Murder Mystery, was the most popular title on Netflix last year. A24's Uncut Gems was a recent critical and award-winning success for Sandler.

The ASCAP Founders Award is presented to songwriters and composers who have made pioneering contributions to music by inspiring and influencing their fellow music creators. Each is a musical innovator with a unique style of creative genius that will enrich generations to come. Previous recipients include Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Patti Smith, Stephen Schwartz, Roscoe Mitchell, Randy Travis, Notorious B.I.G., Sean Combs, Dr. Dre, Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart, Annie Lenox, Carly Simon, Jeff Lynne, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS.

Photo Credit: Scott Yamano





