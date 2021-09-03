Adam Pope Releases 'It Ain't Over Yet' Featuring Jimmy Fortune

Nashville-based, Americana singer/songwriter Adam Pope holds nothing back in his poignant new single "Ain't Over It Yet," available today for streaming and download, just prior to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11. The emotional track, which features the harmonic support of Hall of Fame inductee and former 21-year tenor for the Statler Brothers, Jimmy Fortune, captures the sting of emotions felt by most Americans on this somber day.

While just a teenager at the time of the attack, the events of that day had a huge impact on Pope. His takeaway was that neither life nor liberty should ever be taken for granted. Following a visit to Ground Zero and the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York in 2015, Pope felt compelled to deliver this message through his music.

"I've played this song for audiences for the last five years when it felt appropriate," explains Pope. "I've had the honor of meeting firefighters who were there that day and people who lost loved ones in the attacks. There's a lot of people in this country who ain't over it yet, so this song is for all of us."

With the logistical assistance of Wayne Moss, Pope produced the song at Cinderella Sound Studio in Nashville alongside session engineer Oliver Risch. Musicians Josh Brown (electric guitar), John Lemaster (pedal steel), and the legendary Charlie McCoy (bass) accompanied Pope's acoustic guitar on the single. Fortune and Pope tracked their vocals at Restoring Hope Church Studio with engineer David Young, who mixed the track.