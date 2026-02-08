Adam J. Rineer Announces Concept Album A TRIP TO THE MOON and Celebration Concert

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Composer and performer Adam J. Rineer announced the presale of their concept album A Trip to the Moon, with the full release dropping on March 3, 2026, under the glow of the year's Blood Moon.

To celebrate, Adam will play a one-night-only concert at Club Cumming, bringing selections from the show, and more, back to life on stage.

"I grew up in the middle of Pennsylvania listening to rock operas and bootlegs of weird rock musicals, imagining what it was like to be in some dingy New York City basement where that music was made," Rineer said. "A Trip to the Moon is a love letter to that young queer kid trying to figure themselves out through rock music."

The album was recorded live over three shows in summer 2025 as part of HERE Arts Center's Queer@HERE Pride Month Festival, capturing the energy, intimacy, and experimental queer-musical spirit of the performances.

The show has book, music and lyrics by Adam J. Rineer. It is directed by Jason Aguirre, with dramaturgy by Jesse Cameron Alick. Sound design is by Stephen Jensen, recording engineering is by Irving Gadoury. Stage management is by Caden Cristiano.

The cast includes Danielle Troiano (Selene), Sushma Saha (Michele Ardan / Slenite), Jacey Ziev (Professor Impey "Barb" Barbicane), Talib Thompson (Captain Nicholl / Selenite), and Stevie Allen (J.T. Maston and Pandia).

The band includes Adam J. Rineer (keys/electronics), Will Shishmanian (guitar) and Caro Moore (drums).

A Trip to the Moon is a queer rock opera following Barbicane, a Victorian astronomer, on a quest to discover their place in the universe. When their voyage to the Moon uncovers violence and desire, they must confront their own humanity. The score fuses prog, punk, electronica, and 19th-century operetta into a soundtrack as bold and unflinching as the journey itself.

The album release concert, Celebrate the Blood Moon with Adam J. Rineer: Songs from the Far Side of the Moon, is at Club Cumming on March 3, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. The concert will feature reimagined album tracks, songs cut from the album, selections from THIRD SEX: 1930s transvestite lieder, and a sneak peek of Adam's new show barbara/tony Tickets are $15.

All proceeds benefit UNTITLED Musical Project, supporting BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ musical theatre writers.

UNTITLED Musical Project is a not-for-profit that supports musical theatre writers of BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and intersecting identities from their first idea through full production. With writers' groups, readings, dramaturgy, and career resources, UNTITLED builds a community where artists can make bold, challenging, and adventurous new musical theatre.

A TRIP TO THE MOON concept album is available for presale now and will officially launch March 3, 2026, on major streaming platforms.