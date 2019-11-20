Adam Green Announces 2020 North American Tour
Adam Green has announced his 2020 North American tour today for his latest LP Engine of Paradise today along with companion-piece graphic novel "War and Paradise." The tour will take place in thirteen dates across the United States and Canada. Tickets for the tour will be made available today at 10AM local time. More information below.
When talking about the LP Adam says:
"Engine of Paradise' is some soil to plant yourself in. It's a place to relax, like being in a movie theater, where the players are jewelers of melodic time. My graphic novel, War and Paradise, is a companion to the album and available for FREE to download from AdamGreen.info, and hard copies are available to order through PioneerWorks.Org!"War and Paradise is a psychedelic war epic set in the colorful universe of his film "Adam Green's Aladdin." The graphic novel spins a satirical tale about the clash of humans with machines, the meeting of spirituality with singularity, and the bidirectional relationship between life and the afterlife.
U.S. Tour Dates
Sun, Mar 8 - Boston MA - Great Scott w/ Heart Bones
Mon, Mar 9 - Montreal QC - Bar Le Ritz
Tue, Mar 10 - Toronto ON - The Horseshoe Tavern
Thu, Mar 12 - Cleveland OH - Mahall's
Fri, Mar 13 - Chicago IL - Schubas Tavern
Sat, Mar 14 - St Paul MN - Turf Club
Sun, Mar 15 - Moline IL - Rust Belt
Mon, Mar 16 - Detroit MI - Deluxx Fluxx
Wed, Mar 25 - Los Angeles CA - Bootleg Theater
Thu, Mar 26 - San Diego CA - Soda Bar
Fri, Mar 27 - San Francisco CA - The Chapel
Sat, Mar 28 - Portland OR - Star Theater
Sun, Mar 29 - Seattle WA - The Sunset
Photo Credit: Sebastian Madej