Adam Green Announces 2020 North American Tour

Adam Green has announced his 2020 North American tour today for his latest LP Engine of Paradise today along with companion-piece graphic novel "War and Paradise." The tour will take place in thirteen dates across the United States and Canada. Tickets for the tour will be made available today at 10AM local time. More information below.

When talking about the LP Adam says:

"Engine of Paradise' is some soil to plant yourself in. It's a place to relax, like being in a movie theater, where the players are jewelers of melodic time. My graphic novel, War and Paradise, is a companion to the album and available for FREE to download from AdamGreen.info, and hard copies are available to order through PioneerWorks.Org!"

U.S. Tour Dates

War and Paradise is a psychedelic war epic set in the colorful universe of his film "Adam Green's Aladdin." The graphic novel spins a satirical tale about the clash of humans with machines, the meeting of spirituality with singularity, and the bidirectional relationship between life and the afterlife.

Sun, Mar 8 - Boston MA - Great Scott w/ Heart Bones

Mon, Mar 9 - Montreal QC - Bar Le Ritz

Tue, Mar 10 - Toronto ON - The Horseshoe Tavern

Thu, Mar 12 - Cleveland OH - Mahall's

Fri, Mar 13 - Chicago IL - Schubas Tavern

Sat, Mar 14 - St Paul MN - Turf Club

Sun, Mar 15 - Moline IL - Rust Belt

Mon, Mar 16 - Detroit MI - Deluxx Fluxx

Wed, Mar 25 - Los Angeles CA - Bootleg Theater

Thu, Mar 26 - San Diego CA - Soda Bar

Fri, Mar 27 - San Francisco CA - The Chapel

Sat, Mar 28 - Portland OR - Star Theater

Sun, Mar 29 - Seattle WA - The Sunset

Photo Credit: Sebastian Madej





