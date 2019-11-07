Acidhead Shares New Single 'Love Has Me Keep On Dying'

Patrick McGee, aka Acidhead, is back with another new single titled "Love Has Me Keep On Dying." It's the latest from his forthcoming debut project, Distractions, dropping November 15th via Veriditas Recordings.



This new track is a three-sectioned song of rap/garage band stylings. Based on one of Aaron Copland's Emily Dickinson songs, "The World Feels Dusty" and James Joyce's Dubliners. The middle section includes a poem by Sara Kongkatong, and in addition to programming and vocals, McGee plays saxophone on the outro. Contributors include: Andrew Forman (Goodfight), Lou Rogai (Lewis & Clarke), Daryl Johns (Sweet Joseph, Lemon Twigs), Adrian Moring, Fred Griggs.



Distractions is available for digital pre-order, as well as 12" vinyl. Stay tuned for more information regarding Acidhead's debut record, but in the mean time "Throw Away The Time" with the new single.

Listen below!

TOUR DATES



11/22/09 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Karl Hall - w/ Lou Rogai, Chukwu event | tickets

11/27/19 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory w/ Jesse and Forever

11/30/19 - Easton, PA - Connexions Gallery w/ Chukwu, Jesse & Forever

12/7/19 - Beacon, NY - Quinn's w Jesse and Forever

12/08/19 - Cambridge, MA -The Lilypad w/ Mario Fabrizio/Phillip Gollub, Wendy Eisenberg, Crylophone

12/14/19 - NY, NY - Con Artist Collective - w/Amani Fela

12/15/19 - Ruba Club - Philadelphia, PA w/ Flanafi, Cheeky





