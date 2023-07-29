Acclaimed Saxophonist Daniel Bennett to Headline Sag Harbor Library Concert Series

The Daniel Bennett Group will play a special CD release concert at the John Jermain Memorial Library (201 Main St, Sag Harbor, NY) on July 30 at 2pm.

The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their 9th studio album, 'New York Nerve.' The Boston Globe described Bennett's music as, "a mix of Jazz, Folk and Minimalism."

Daniel Bennett is joined by master percussionist Koko Bermejo (drums/keyboard) and acclaimed bassist Kevin Hailey. Daniel Bennett has been featured in Timeout New York, Baltimore Sun, Miami Herald, Boston Globe, and NPR. The UK Jazz Journal called Bennett "an outspoken voice of hope" during the COVID 19 pandemic. Daniel Bennett Group was recently voted 'Best New Jazz' in NYC Hot House Magazine. Daniel Bennett played woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully improvised musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times called the show, "Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!" Daniel Bennett orchestrated the music for 'Whitman at the Whitney,' a stage adaptation of the poetry of Walt Whitman. The production debuted at the Whitney Museum in New York City. Daniel Bennett's genre-bending sound has captivated audiences throughout the world.

For more information about the concert, call (631) 725-0049.