Abraham Alexander Confirms Tour Dates With the Lumineers, Shakey Graves, St. Paul and the Broken Bones & the Teskey Brothers

Alexander’s debut album, SEA/SONS, is out now on Dualtone Records to critical acclaim. 

Rising artist Abraham Alexander is hitting the road with The Lumineers this summer for a string of shows across the U.K. and Europe, as well as select solo dates in Amsterdam, Paris, Glasgow and London. Complete list of dates is below and tickets are available for purchase HERE.

He’ll also be performing at this year’s Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Festival, Austin City Limits and more.

Alexander’s debut album, SEA/SONS, is out now on Dualtone Records to critical acclaim. Alexander recently sat down for a conversation with “CBS Saturday Morning” and performed three songs from the new album: “Tears Run Dry,” “Today” and “Eyes Can See.”

The record is co-produced by Alexander alongside Matt Pence (The Breeders, Yuck, Here We Go Magic) and Brad Cook (Nathaniel Rateliff, Kevin Morby, Bon Iver). The 11 tracks on SEA/SONS touch on themes of loss, redemption, longing, anguish and joy. And while his lyrics speak to pain, trauma and life-changing loss, he instills his music with a joyful passion and irrepressible spirit, ultimately giving way to songs that radiate undeniable hope.

“The image on the cover is me and my brothers in the ocean in Greece,” Alexander explains of the album. “So, the title is me thanking my brothers in a way and just reminiscing about us being in the ocean and how time isn’t really a concept that kids grasp.” He continues, “SEA/SONS is a reminder for us to be in the moment in the sea and to dwell in the healing place, not looking at the clock.

Leading up to the release, Abraham shared “Blood Under The Bridge,” “Heart of Gold,” “Stay (featuring Gary Clark Jr.)” and “Tears Run Dry.” The record features an appearance by Mavis Staples in addition to Gary Clark Jr.

He is featured in a short documentary film about his music and debut record titled Abraham Alexander: The Making of SEA/SONS.

Born in Greece to parents of Nigerian descent, Alexander moved to Texas with his family at age 11 to escape the racial tensions they faced in his birthplace. Shortly after moving to the states, his birth mother was killed in a car accident with a drunk driver, leading Alexander to be adopted later in his teens. He found solace in sports as a soccer prodigy and later, following a torn ACL that ended his playing career, in music once a friend handed Alexander a guitar and he unexpectedly found songs pouring out of him.

While working as a bank teller and rehearsing during his lunch breaks, a life-changing, chance encounter with Leon Bridges changed the course of Alexander’s life. “…something in me was just like, you need to talk to this guy. It was weird, but it was that intuition that I could not dismiss.”

This very intuition led him to his first experience in a recording studio, singing on Bridges’ songs such as “River” and “Coming Home.” It was Bridges that encouraged him to start taking music seriously, and he began performing at open mics. 

From his modest musical beginnings performing at open mics in Fort Worth, TX, Alexander has gone on to recent stints on the road opening for Leon Bridges, Black Pumas and Mavis Staples. He recently toured with Lucius late last year and has also supported the likes of Rodrigo y Gabriela, Ani DiFranco, Shakey Graves and Gary Clark Jr.

TOUR DATES

June 1—The Kessler Theater—Dallas, TX
June 2—The Kessler Theater—Dallas, TX (SOLD OUT)
June 3—The Kessler Theater—Dallas, TX (SOLD OUT)
June 7—Antone’s—Austin, TX
June 10—White Oak Music Hall—Houston, TX
June 15—Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival—Manchester, TN
June 16—Winnetka Music Festival—Winnetka, IL
June 20—Noches del Botanico—Madrid, Spain*
June 21—Noches del Botanico—Madrid, Spain*
June 23—Carroponte—Milan, Italy*
June 24—Ferrara Summer Fest Trieste—Ferrara, Italy*
June 26—Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica—Rome, Italy*
June 27—Arena Sferisterio—Macerata, Italy*
June 29—Tollwood Festival—Munich, Germany*
July 1—Tolhuistuin—Amsterdam, Netherlands
July 2—Le Pop Up du Label—Paris, France
July 4—SWG3 Poetry Club—Glasgow, UK
July 5—Edinburgh Castle—Edinburgh, UK*
July 7—Cardiff Castle—Cardiff, UK*
July 8—Omeara—London, UK
July 9—The Piece Hall—Hailfax, UK*
July 23—FairWell Fest—Redmond, OR
July 30—Newport Folk Festival—Newport, RI
August 2—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater—Wilmington, NC†
August 6—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz†
August 8—Washington, DC—The Atlantis†
August 9—Lincoln Hill Farms—Canandaigua, NY†
September 23—Old Forester’s Paristown Hall—Louisville, KY‡
September 24—Castle Theatre—Bloomington, IL‡
September 26—Murat Theatre—Indianapolis, IN‡
September 27—Kalamazoo State Theatre—Kalamazoo, MI‡
September 29—Riviera Theatre—Chicago, IL‡
September 30—Pabst Theater—Milwaukee, WI‡
October 1—Royal Oak Music Theatre—Royal Oak, MI‡
October 3—Queen Elizabeth Theatre—Toronto, ON‡
October 6—Austin City Limits Music Festival—Austin, TX
October 13— Austin City Limits Music Festival—Austin, TX
October 26—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom—Portland, OR§
October 27—The Moore Theatre—Seattle, WA§
*with The Lumineers
†with Shakey Graves
‡with St. Paul and The Broken Bones
§with The Teskey Brothers

photo credit: Elle Caerbert


