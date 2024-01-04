Abby Sage Drops 'Obstruction' From Debut Album 'The Rot'

Toronto-born, Los Angeles-based alt-pop darling Abby Sage is capping off an impressive year with an enchanting new single, "Obstruction." Produced by the acclaimed MyRiot (Halsey, London Grammar, AURORA), this vulnerable track continues to set the stage for Abby's awaited debut album, ‘The Rot', slated for release on March 1, 2024 via Nettwerk.

With a quirky indie-pop feel, "Obstruction" is a captivating journey through a spectrum of emotions. The song finds raw power and honesty with its delicate touch, featuring a simple start with guitar, strings, claps, and subtle percussion, complemented by Abby's gentle vocals and sweeping harmonies that intensify as the song progresses.

When asked about the inspiration behind the single, Abby shared, “In ‘Obstruction,' I wanted to personify a pestering thought. I think it was an important song for me to release a memory I had been holding on to for a while. It's a thought that doesn't leave you no matter how hard you try. It shows up in your living room, in your day-to-day tasks. I wanted to use very literal and realized language to describe the process of getting rid of it, ‘cut it out with a knife'… That felt like such a beautiful visual to me, physically cutting out a memory with a sharp knife.”

The accompanying music video echoes the sentiment, as the conflicting duality of the push and pull between holding onto a memory or killing it off comes to life. She explains, “When I tried to picture what a video for ‘Obstruction' would look like, I always imagined the setting of me having dinner with a personified version of the memory, the puppet, and going through those inner monologue motions. We dance, we fight, but ultimately I kill it off and mourn the memory but finally learn to let it go.”

Building on the success of her previous singles "Milk" and "Hunger," Abby Sage's upcoming debut album, ‘The Rot', promises to be a collection of honest, revealing, and deeply personal reflections. "Milk" delved into her relationship with her mother, while "Hunger" explored her journey of self-discovery in terms of sexuality and sensuality. Listeners can expect a continued visual and artistic component to Abby's releases, including imaginative music videos and her unique paper mache creations showcased in the artwork for all three singles thus far. ‘The Rot' is set to be a compelling and cohesive blend of sound and visuals that transcends traditional boundaries.

As Abby Sage prepares for the release of ‘The Rot' on March 1st, fans can look forward to an immersive musical experience that promises to leave a lasting impression. Presave ‘The Rot' here.

ABOUT ABBY SAGE:

Part of growing into adulthood means tearing down and reconstructing your narrative. This is what introspective performer Abby Sage has done on her striking, intensely personal debut album arriving spring 2024 via Nettwerk.

In the months following 2021's Fears Of Yours & Mine EP and 2022's The Florist EP, the Toronto-born, Los Angeles-based Sage has an altered perspective — one that can only be achieved by the natural passage of time. “My last projects were quite observational,” Sage says. “I didn't do as much internal digging as I would have liked. I was observing more than digesting my own self.”

In between the creation of The Florist EP and her upcoming LP, Sage spent most of her days in the locales of London. Residing with her close-knit family, Sage's wit, charm, and personal stories had been heavily influenced by her time there. "More and more, I've been spending time in London reconnecting with my mom's side of the family. Having a home away from home to work has opened up so many new perspectives allowing me to explore a different side of myself and my music,” Sage shares.

Over a relatively short time span, Abby's been praised by the likes of Billboard, Pigeons & Planes, FLAUNT, CLASH, The Line of Best Fit, Under The Radar, Ones To Watch, Exclaim!, Lyrical Lemonade, Sweety High, Early Rising, and more. Abby has graced the covers of Spotify's esteemed playlists, Lorem and indie pop & chill playlists as well as inclusion on their New Music Friday, Fresh Finds, Indie All Stars playlists and more. She's performed alongside the likes of Suki Waterhouse, Gus Dapperton, Vacations, Lexi Jayde, and more.

Abby's upcoming album was made in collaboration with The Florist's London-based production team MyRiot aka Roy Kerr and Tim Bran, and Michael Coleman in LA. It's a lush, layered alternative pop gem where Sage's silky vocals kaleidoscopically twirl overtop dreamy synth-and-guitar melodies. Plunging new emotional depths, Sage uses the project as a lens to dig into her relationship with sex, anxiety around her own health, raw moments of loneliness, and, ultimately, accepting that change is inevitable.