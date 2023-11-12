ATREYU to Release 'THE BEAUTIFUL DARK OF LIFE' Album Next Month

Atreyu announces the final chapter of their three-part EP series and ninth studio album, The Beautiful Dark of Life, due December 8 via Spinefarm. The double LP is available in multiple colors on vinyl and CD to pre-order now and pre-save on DSPs.

The 15-track journey includes music from The Hope Of A Spark – the feeling of being at the very bottom, The Moment You Find Your Flame – following the glimmer of hope, and A Torch In The Dark – finding yourself, and your purpose.

“‘The Beautiful Dark Of Life' is the journey we are all on,” said frontman Brandon Saller. “It is the journey we have taken the audience on through the three EPs: the highs, lows, and lessons of life. And much like living through them, you don't gain a full understanding of what it all means without the whole picture. This album is that picture.”

“We wanted each EP to have its own space to exist, for every song to find its audience and connect with people in its own right. But then when those songs are later collected together in the shape of the album, it will be an ‘A-ha!' moment where we hope people will rediscover them in a new light, and find something in them all over again,” said the bassist/vocalist, Porter McKnight.

The album features sonic numbers that touch every corner of the heavy music sphere – from metal to punk and alternative, via '80s classic rock and with shades of industrial, hip-hop, and unashamed pop – speaking more than ever to a generation of music fans who care little for the traditional constraints of genre.

Through the expression of deeply personal feelings and emotions, the album is soul-baring and empathetic and offers escapism, and empowerment through songs that speak openly about anxiety, depression, self-belief, love, and identity that includes three new songs, “Dancing With My Demons,” “Insomnia” and the title track.

“I was walking with my young daughter one day when we went under a bridge,” said Saller. “She pointed at something and said, ‘Daddy, what's that?' I told her, ‘That's a shadow, honey.' And she turned to me and said, ‘Shadows are the beautiful dark of life,'” in discussing the album title.

“These songs are the culmination of our entire artistic endeavors,” McKnight attests. “It's everything we've learned as humans, everything we've ingested as musicians and everything we've experienced in this lifetime. It is ATREYU unleashed.”

The Beautiful Dark of Life Tracklisting:

Drowning Insomnia Capital F God/Devil Watch Me Burn Good Enough Dancing with My Demons Gone I Don't Wanna Die Immortal (i) Death or Glory Forevermore Come Down The Beautiful Dark of Life

Atreyu will kick off their UK & European headlining tour dates on November 12 in Dublin at The Academy and conclude on December 3 in Stockholm at Klubben.

UK & EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

11/12 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

11/13 – Belfast, NIR @ Limelight 2

11/15 – Glasgow, SCT @ Garage

11/16 – Nottingham, ENG @ Rock City

11/18 – Wolverhampton, ENG @ KK'S Steel Mill

11/19 – Manchester, ENG @ Academy 2 (SOLD OUT)

11/20 – Bristol, ENG @ SWX

11/22 – London, ENG @ Electric Ballroom

11/23 – Brighton, ENG @ Chalk

11/25 – Berlin, GER @ Hole 44

11/26 – Prague, CZEC @ Rock Café

11/27 – Vienna, AUST @ Szene

11/28 – Munich, GER @ Backstage Werk

11/29 – Zurich, SWTZ @ Dynamo

12/01 – Madrid, SPN @ Mon Live

12/02 – Barcelona, SPN @ Apolo 2

12/04 – Paris, FRAN @ Backstage BTM

12/05 – Munster, GER @ Skaters Palace

12/06 – Antwerp, BELG @ Zappa

12/07 – Utrecht, NETH @ Tivoli

12/09 – Cologne, GER @ Kantine

12/10 – Hamburg, GER @ Knust (SOLD OUT)

12/11 – Copenhagen, DEN @ Pumpehuset

12/12 – Oslo, NORW @ John Dee

12/13 – Stockholm, SWDN @ Klubben

ATREYU ushered in a new movement in heavy music. Their music seamlessly intertwines with formative experiences for a diverse legion of dedicated listeners, many of whom started their own bands. They've broken into the Top 10 in the Billboard 200 more than once; two of their albums, The Curse and Lead Sails Paper Anchor, are certified gold with 2 million albums sold worldwide and an encompassing 600 million streams. Their most recent album, Baptize has clocked 65 million streams alongside a Top 10 at rock radio hit with "Warrior" featuring Travis Barker.

Where once the band was heralded as the early innovators of the nascent metalcore scene, their place in heavy music's diverse and boundary-breaking scene has never felt more relevant, with inspirations of pop-punk, hardcore, thrash, ‘80s rock, and more melding into a unique and varied sound that has never felt more relevant than in today's increasingly genreless world.

With a 20-year career and eight acclaimed albums in the rear-view mirror, ATREYU in 2023 is focused only on the present and the future, and a mission to continue shaping and defining the rock and metal scene, just as they have always done since their emergence from Huntington Beach in Southern California.

Frontman Brandon Saller, guitarists Dan Jacobs and Travis Miguel, bassist Porter McKnight and drummer Kyle Rosa are one of the most respected names and potent forces in heavy music, and their live show is one of the most heralded on the touring circuit.

Photo Credit: Michala Austin