ASOT1000 Celebration Weekend Sells Out in Record Time

All tickets for the forthcoming ASOT1000 Celebration Weekend are now officially sold out, cementing the 2021 edition's spot as the fastest-selling ASOT of all time, having sold out in 4 hours. 55,000 fans of 92 nationalities will be joining the highly anticipated event travelling from all corners of the globe. With trance icon Armin van Buuren headlining the celebration on 3 & 4 September at the Jaarbeurs in Utrecht, the ASOT1000 Celebration Weekend promises to be an unforgettable experience that trance fans worldwide have eagerly awaited.

The one-time-only, two-show ASOT 1000 Celebration Weekend starts on Friday, 3 September with a night that pays tribute to twenty years of A State of Trance. The 5-hour experience will be a nostalgic journey through 2 decades of trance. The second show on Saturday, 4 September is a more familiar celebration of ASOT in line with the previous milestone celebrations and will have fans looking forward to all that's still to come for A State of Trance. The 9-hour event will take place across 5 areas in a massive celebration of the 1000th episode of ASOT. Fans can look forward to a star-studded lineup packed with new young talent as well as iconic trance artists. The show's theme 'Turn the World Into a Dancefloor' echoes the all-encompassing message that has been at the heart of 'A State Of Trance' from the very beginning.

Breaking records as the fastest selling ASOT event of all time, ASOT1000 is already shaping up as one of the most highly anticipated events on the 2021 dance music calendar. With all eyes now turning to the Netherlands for what promises to prove one of the most iconic weekends of the year, the energy is ramping up in preparation for the milestone event. The ASOT1000 celebration will continue worldwide in Poland and Russia in October 2021 with more cities to be added to the world tour soon. For fans who missed out on the Netherlands event, a waiting list will be available shortly giving them a second chance at tickets.

"This milestone celebration is a very special one for ALDA as we have been a part of this extraordinary journey for 14 years in organizing ASOT events worldwide. We are glad to celebrate this landmark occasion with Armin and fans from all over the world. This incredible achievement signifies that music has always been a unifying force. See you on the dancefloor this September! " - Allan Hardenberg, CEO, ALDA