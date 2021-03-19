ARMNHMR & Miles Away Release Heartfelt Single 'One Sided'

ARMNHMR and Miles Away weave together the euphoric future bass ballad "One Sided," fueled by shimmering soundscapes, stirring guitar melodies and Mark Klaver's heartfelt vocals.



Coming off a strong 2020, which included the release of their debut album The Free World and their subsequent A Thousand Dreams EP, LA duo ARMNHMR (consisting of Joseph Chung and Joseph Abella) bring their #HammerSound out in full force on "One Sided." The track sees ARMNHMR partner with Vancouver's Miles Away, a recent Electronic & Dance Artist of the Year nominee at the 2020 Western Canadian Music Awards. A perfect harmonic blend of both artists, "One Sided" tells the heartbreaking story of a crumbling romance.



Speaking on the song, ARMNHMR explains, "'One Sided' is about a relationship nearing its end. It describes the breakdown of a relationship -- the point when two people can no longer communicate each other's feelings." Expanding on how the collaboration came together, Miles Away stated, "I was working on a cool concept and thought Mark would be perfect for it, and he wrote a very powerful, emotional topline about falling out of love. I thought the song would be a perfect fit for ARMNHMR to jump on with us. Mixing our two production styles we created an anthemic future bass track with alt rock guitars and heavy bass fills."

Catapulting onto the scene with full force, LA duo ARMNHMR (consisting of Joseph Chung and Joseph Abella) are no strangers to attacking all spectrums of Dance Music. With masterful original productions and beautifully resonating remixes, ARMNHMR has built a loyal following as well as received strong support and recognition from high profile artists throughout the industry. A combination of heart pounding drops and melodic interludes encompass the #HammerSounds, guiding their audience into a world filled with emotion and energy. With dozens of planned solo releases along with collaborations with some of the highest caliber artists in dance music and beyond, ARMNHMR is set for a monster year.

Born and raised in Vancouver, Canada, Miles Away is the moniker of producer, songwriter and singer Devin Belanger. Miles Away's sound is all about nostalgia for the past: both in joy and sadness. Using a blend of melodic and heavy electronic music with organic elements and his own voice, Miles Away's music tells the story of being stuck in the present, living in the past, and wishing for the future. Miles Away began to first get attention after a string of popular remixes on channels such as Trap Nation, Proximity, AirwaveMusicTV and Cloudkid, including a remix of Halsey's "Without Me" with Nurko that has received over 26 million streams to date. He then released his self-titled debut EP in 2019 on Lowly / Trap Nation and is working on his debut album set to release 2021. He has been nominated in 2020 for "Electronic & Dance Artist of The Year" in the Western Canadian Music Awards.

Listen here: